Strictly bullying probe widens as investigation ‘now looking at more people than just Giovanni Pernice’

The probe into apparent bullying on the show has now reportedly widened. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Flaminia Luck

An investigation into bullying within Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly "now looking at more people than just Giovanni Pernice".

The former pro left the show earlier this year after he was questioned over his “brutal" methods.

The 33-year-old has been on the show since 2015 when he reached the final with Georgia May Foote.

Three of his former partners on the show - Amanda Abbington, Laura Whitmore and Michelle Visage - have allegedly all contacted a legal firm with complaints about him.

The much-loved dancing show was plunged into crisis as further complaints are now allegedly being investigated in a probe into behaviour.

Sources told the Mail Online that accusations have prompted bosses to extend the inquiry to look at others involved with the show as they gear up for the 20th anniversary.

Giovanni Pernice started on the show back in 2015. Picture: Alamy

Mr Pernice said he is "confident" a bullying probe over his time on the show will be "resolved soon".

The professional dancer said he believed TV bosses would drop their investigation into him after training footage was reviewed.

He made the comments during the launch of his unisex perfume, Vita, in Ringwood, Dorset on Tuesday.

It comes after the former Strictly pro was accused of adopting "militant" training methods for his celeb partners.

He allegedly clashed with his partner, Amanda Abbington, during last year's show.

She withdrew from the competition early, citing “personal reasons”.

In the statement shared to Instagram, Mr Pernice wrote: "To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

"Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name."