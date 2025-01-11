Amber alert for nine UK regions still in place as Brits brace for more freezing weather

Eastern areas of the UK are bracing for more freezing weather, with a rare amber weather alert in place. Picture: UKHSA/GETYY

By Jacob Paul

Britain is bracing for another freezing night, with nine amber alerts for cold weather remaining in place on Saturday.

Temperatures plunged to as low as -18.7°C on Friday in the coldest January night in 15 years.

Brits have been warned the cold weather is set to continue, with the UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) amber alerts remaining in place for nine regions until January 14.

Those aged 65 and over or with health conditions are particularly at risk, with the agency warning that extra deaths are likely.

Zoe Hutin, a meteorologist from the Met Office, said temperatures are expected to drop below freezing on Saturday night in eastern areas.

She said: “So another chilly night to come on Saturday, but then as we go into Sunday and into Monday, then we can start to expect temperatures to recover somewhat.

Temperatures have plunged, with Friday night seeing the coldest levels in a January night in 15. Picture: Getty

"I won't rule out the risk of seeing something around or just below freezing again on Sunday night into Monday, but it won't be quite so dramatic as the temperatures that we're going to experience as we go overnight tonight."

However, the Met Office has said that there are “signs of a change” in western areas, with “milder conditions already arriving across Northern Ireland.”

It referred to this as an “east-west” split, with widespread cloud in the west bringing patchy rain and hill snow. Meanwhile, those in the east can expect “sunnier scenes, though freezing fog patches could linger for some throughout the afternoon .

There's an east-west split to conditions today



Widespread cloud in the west will bring patchy rain and hill snow ☔



”It comes after one hamlet in northern Scotland saw temperatures drop to minus 17.3C as the winter cold snap continues, the Met Office confirmed.

Altnaharra, in Sutherland, the most northern region of the Highlands, saw temperatures hit the chilly milestone by 9pm on Friday, with lows set to dip further.

On Thursday, overnight temperatures in the hamlet dropped to minus 14.5C, which had been the coldest night of this winter so far in the UK.

The UKSHA said: “This weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, and it is therefore vital that we continue to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

“These people could be more at risk of heart attacks, stroke and chest infections as a result of cold temperatures.”