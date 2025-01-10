UK gas storage levels 'concerningly low' amid cold weather snap, with 'less than a week of demand left in store'

10 January 2025, 12:40 | Updated: 10 January 2025, 12:59

Gas storage levels are 'concerningly low' amid the cold weather
Gas storage levels are 'concerningly low' amid the cold weather. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Gas storage levels in the UK have reached a "concerningly low" ebb amid plunging temperatures, the owner of British Gas has warned.

Centrica said the UK now has less than a week's worth of demand for gas in store.

On Thursday, stocks at UK gas storage sites were 26% lower than the same period last year, leaving them around half full.

Gas inventory levels have come under pressure from the cold weather conditions and the end of Russian gas pipeline supplies through Ukraine at the end of last month.

The government said it was confident the UK has enough natural gas supplies to make it through the winter.

Read more: What is the Cold Weather Payment and are you eligible?

Read more: Don't go outside, NHS warns as Brits brace for three days of snow and temperatures set to plummet to -10C

The Rough storage facility
The Rough storage facility. Picture: Centrica

Chris O'Shea, group chief executive of Centrica, said: "The UK's gas storage levels are concerningly low.

"We are an outlier from the rest of Europe when it comes to the role of storage in our energy system and we are now seeing the implications of that.

"As we work towards Clean Power 2030, long-duration energy storage will be needed more than ever in order to help balance a system that is increasingly reliant on renewables.

"Energy storage is what keeps the lights on and homes warm when the sun doesn't shine and the wind doesn't blow, so investing in our storage capacity makes perfect economic sense."

UK braces for ‘disruptive snow’, ice and cold temperatures

A No 10 spokesman said: "We are confident we will have a sufficient gas supply and electricity capacity to meet demand this winter, due to our diverse and resilient energy system.

"We speak regularly with the national energy system operator to monitor our energy security, and ensure they have all tools at their disposal if needed to secure our supply.

"Our mission to deliver clean power by 2030 will replace our dependency on unstable fossil fuel markets with clean, homegrown power controlled in Britain, which is the best way to protect bill payers and boost our energy independence."

Reports the UK has been on the verge of an energy blackout are "not true", the spokesman added.

