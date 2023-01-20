Breaking News

Ambulance workers to strike ten more times in January, February and March, as pay dispute escalates

By Kit Heren

Ambulance workers at the GMB union will go on strike on ten more dates in February and March, they announced on Friday.

The new dates are as follows:

West Midlands: February 6 and 17 and March 6 and 20

North East: February 6 and 20 and March 6 and 20

East Midlands: February 6 and 20 and March 6 and 20

Wales: February 6 and 20 and March 6 and 20

North West: February 6 and 22 and March 6 and 20

Northern Ireland: January 26 and February 16, 17, 23 and 24

Members of the Royal College of Nursing and ambulance workers are striking on February 6.

The GMB has also called strikes on February 20 as well as March 6 and 20.

