Ambulance workers to strike ten more times in January, February and March, as pay dispute escalates

20 January 2023, 07:00 | Updated: 20 January 2023, 07:06

By Kit Heren

Ambulance workers at the GMB union will go on strike on ten more dates in February and March, they announced on Friday.

The new dates are as follows:

  • West Midlands: February 6 and 17 and March 6 and 20
  • North East: February 6 and 20 and March 6 and 20
  • East Midlands: February 6 and 20 and March 6 and 20
  • Wales: February 6 and 20 and March 6 and 20
  • North West: February 6 and 22 and March 6 and 20
  • Northern Ireland: January 26 and February 16, 17, 23 and 24

Members of the Royal College of Nursing and ambulance workers are striking on February 6.

The GMB has also called strikes on February 20 as well as March 6 and 20.

This story is being updated.

