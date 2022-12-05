An eighth child has died after Strep A infection, as parents are warned to look out for symptoms

5 December 2022, 18:52 | Updated: 5 December 2022, 18:54

Strep A infections are caused by Group A Streptococcus bacteria and usually result in mild illness, especially when antibiotics are prescribed early on.
Strep A infections are caused by Group A Streptococcus bacteria and usually result in mild illness, especially when antibiotics are prescribed early on. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

The number of children who have died in the Strep A outbreak has reached eight, after a pupil at Morelands Primary School in Waterlooville, Hampshire, became the latest victim.

As with the other seven deaths, the child died after contracting an invasive Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) infection, a serious form of the disease, which is usually harmless.

The UK Health Security Agency said it was important that "accurate information is shared with the school community" in Hampshire.

Simon Bryant, director of public health at Hampshire County Council, said it was "working closely with the school to raise awareness amongst parents and carers of the signs and symptoms of Group A Streptococcal infections".

He added: "I would stress that contracting (this) disease from another person is very rare.

"Most people who come into contact with Group A Streptococcal infections remain well and symptom-free - and therefore there is no reason for children to be kept home if well."

Read more: Labour to scrap 'indefensible' House of Lords in first term under new plans to shake up constitution

Read more: Britain braced for snow with severe cold weather alert issued as people urged to heat homes to at least 18C

It comes after a 12-year-old boy who was attending a London school became the seventh to die after contracting the bug.

The child - who was not named - was a Year 8 student at private Colfe’s School in Lewisham, south east London, and is the first secondary school pupil to lose their life in the current outbreak.

GPs have been told to have a 'low threshold' for prescribing antibiotics in possible Strep A infections in children.

Strep A infections are caused by Group A Streptococcus bacteria and usually result in mild illness, especially when antibiotics are prescribed early on the in disease.

However, there is concern among health officials about an unusual rise in serious Strep A infections, called iGAS infections when it moves deeper into the body and which can result in life-threatening problems including sepsis.

So far this year there have been 2.3 cases of iGAS per 100,000 children between the ages of one and four — this is over four times the average of 0.5 seen each season prior to the pandemic.

The government has stressed that the NHS is 'well prepared' these situations.
The government has stressed that the NHS is 'well prepared' these situations. Picture: Alamy

Regional data shows that cases are at their highest in the Yorkshire and the Humber which has 1.4 cases per 100,000 people.

In Hampshire, in the South East, there is 1 case per 100,000 people.

Today, Downing Street urged parents to be vigilant for any signs of the infection, which is usually mild.

The government stressed that the NHS is 'well prepared' for situations such as these.

The first symptoms an infection, such as a fever and sore throat, can be mistaken for common winter viruses which aren't responsive to antibiotics.

Other symptoms can include muscle aches and vomiting, and Strep A can also cause scarlet fever.

Dr Liz Whittaker, an expert in paediatric infectious diseases and immunology at Imperial College London, said GAS infection are "very common".

"What we worry about is when it becomes invasive and severe," she explained.

Dr Whittaker told the BBC that said parents of primary school children "should not worry, but they should know when to seek medical attention - if a child's temperature is not settling after four or five days or they're breathing fast or lethargic or not drinking properly, then get advice from 111 online or by phone."

In a statement, Dr Colin Brown, Deputy Director of UKHSA, said: "We are seeing a higher number of cases of Group A strep this year than usual. The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics.

"In very rare circumstances, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness – called invasive Group A strep (iGAS). This is still uncommon; however, it is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so that their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious.

"Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stock image of someone practising parkour (left) and Benidorm on the Costa Blanca (right)

Boy, 11, dies after plunging 50ft from hotel roof while doing parkour

Municipal workers disinfect dead pelicans on San Pedro beach in Lima, Peru

Pelicans dying as bird flu outbreak spreads to Venezuela

Nasa’s Orion spacecraft flies past the moon on Monday December 5 2022

Nasa capsule flies over Apollo landing sites as it heads home

Breaking
1

RMT confirm extra strikes over festive period with industrial action planned on Christmas eve

Gordon Brown has said the government is the worst in living memory

Tory government is 'most corrupt for at least a century', says Gordon Brown as he unveils sweeping reforms

French President Emmanuel Macron pays his respects during a ceremony at the Camp des Milles memorial site in Aix-en-Provence, southern France

‘Let’s open our eyes’ to rising xenophobia, Macron warns

Richard Cottingham makes a remote appearance at a courtroom in Mineola, New York, Monday December 5 2022

Torso Killer linked to 100 deaths admits murdering five women near New York City

French writer and activist Dominique Lapierre holds a copy of his book on the Bhopal gas tragedy, in Bhopal, India, in 2009

Dominique Lapierre, French author and journalist, dies at 91

A damaged building and a car are seen after a Russian strike in the village of Novosofiivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on Monday December 5 2022

Russia unleashes missiles but Ukraine says most were shot down

Imran Ahmad Khan

Former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan loses appeal against jail sentence after groping teenage boy

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the bridge connecting the Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula

Putin drives across repaired bridge to Crimea in bid to boost Russian morale

The 82-year-old pensioner remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries

Pensioner, 83, suffers life-threatening injuries in vicious dog attack half a mile from where boy, 10, was mauled to death
1

Boris Becker set to be deported to Germany next week after he was jailed for hiding £2.5 million in fraud case

Pubs have warned of £1.5 billion in lost income

'Christmas disaster' rail strikes to cost pubs, restaurants and railways £1.5 billion, as workers set to walk out over pay
The deserted Glasgow Christmas market

Shoppers rushed out of Christmas market after 'two hurt in gas canister explosion'

Damage caused by a Russian strike in the Ukrainian village of Novosofiivka

Ukraine reports new barrage of widespread Russian strikes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sex for rent

One-in-ten poor female renters have been propositioned for ‘sex for rent’ by predatory landlords
The Netflix footage (left) and Katie Price leaving court (right)

New teaser for Harry and Meghan Netflix doc accusing press of ‘dirty games’ features Katie Price court appearance
1

Millions of employees will be able to ask for flexible working on day one of new job under new legislation
Chinese leaders led by President Xi Jinping receive the body of former leader Jiang Zemin

China Communist Party chiefs pay respects to former leader Jiang Zemin

A woman who left her baby to die later sold his clothing on Facebook

Mother left baby with skull fracture to die in 27 degree heat as she shopped, before selling his clothes on Facebook
1

It’s a dirty game': Harry slams royal hierarchy and claims stories were 'leaked and planted' about him and Meghan
Ukraine is suspected to be behind the attacks

Russian nuke bombers 'damaged in suspected Ukrainian drone strike on airbase'

A Ukrainian serviceman flies a drone during an operation against Russian positions at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region

Unexplained blasts reported at two Russian military bases

James Grimes had just '30 seconds' left when he was rescued after falling off a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico

Cruise ship passenger reveals how he survived 20 hours overboard fighting off jellyfish and eating bamboo
Rescue workers search the Jukskei River in Johannesburg

Search for missing Johannesburg worshippers as flood death toll reaches 14

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TOM

'Moronic': Tom Swarbrick mocks people who applauded Liz Truss ruling out energy rationing

power

'When someone holds your career in their hands, what do you do?': Caller says uni tutor pestered her friend for sex
shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty questions UK's 'very strange' need to create a divide between the North and South
James O'Brien praises Keir Starmer’s plan to reform the House of Lords

James O'Brien applauds Keir Starmer putting 'principle' over 'pragmatism' in House of Lords reform plan
Nick Ferrari challenges caller who doesn't want legally settled Albanians to return to UK

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who doesn't want legally settled Albanians to return to UK

James care homes

James O'Brien lambasts Matt Hancock for 'egregious' attempt to evade blame for Covid deaths
nadhim zahawi nurses

Furious Tory voter vows to 'never vote Conservative again' after Nadhim Zahawi 'picked on' nurses
Raise wages NHS

'A country full of hypocrites!': Caller rages over refusal to raise wages in public service
Matt Frei hosts heated debated on racism in the royal family

'I'm dismayed on all fronts': Matt Frei hosts heated debate on racism in the royal family

Tom Swarbrick 02/11/22

Prince Harry selling his family down the river to make money, claims caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit