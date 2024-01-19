Paedophile who sexually abused girl for 27 hours wants to become social worker after prison release

Miller is appealing his sentence. Picture: Police/Facebook

By Alan Zycinski

A paedophile who abducted a young girl as she walked home and sexually abused her for 27 hours wants to become a social worker if he is released from prison.

Andrew Miller, 53, was dressed as a woman when he offered the primary school-aged child - whom he had never seen before - a lift in February, in the Scottish Borders.

Miller, a former butcher, who also uses the name Amy George, took the girl back to his house and subjected her to repeated attacks, which a judge described as "every parent's worst nightmare".

At the High Court in Edinburgh in May, Miller pleaded guilty to charges of abduction, sexual assault, watching pornography in the presence of the child under the age of 13 and possessing 242 indecent images of children.

In October, he was sentenced by Lord Arthurson to a 28-year extended sentence, with 20 years to be spent behind bars and a further eight spent on licence under supervision in the community.

Andrew Miller has is facing decades in jail. Picture: Police Scotland

And today judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh heard his appeal against the sentence.

During his lawyer's arguments the court heard how Miller would like to become a support worker or find a role supporting offenders in a similar situation to himself - if he was to be released from prison after what he accepts will be a lengthy jail term regardless of the appeal's outcome.

One of the three judges questioned "how realistic" that may be given the "reputation" he would be leaving prison with due to the "notoriety" of his crimes.

Miller appeared via video link at the hearing and will find out the judges' decision at a later date by means of a written submission.

At his October sentencing, Lord Arthurson had told him that his "primary focus" throughout those crimes was himself and, while he showed an understanding of the impact they had on the wider public, it was "limited" in terms of the victim.

During interviews with a risk assessor, Miller "even attempted to place responsibility on (his victim)", the judge said.

Miller wants to become a woman. Picture: Facebook

Lord Arthurson added: "You told the assessor you went into business mode, 'trying to think of a plan'."

The judge said Miller alluded to the victim being "sexually active" when he was interviewed by police following his arrest.

Lord Arthurson described Miller's crimes as "brazen and chilling" and "uniquely appalling".

The court was told Miller is transitioning into a woman.

Miller has been held in the male prison estate following a row over the jailing of transgender rapist Isla Bryson who was sent to a female prison in February.

Earlier, the judge described Miller's offences as "abhorrent crimes" of the utmost "deviance and depravity" which were "the realisation of every parent's worst nightmare".

The child was locked in Miller's home for 27 hours, during which time she was repeatedly touched, and also forced to watch pornography.

She dialled 999 while Miller, who was wearing women's underwear, was asleep.

The girl found the landline phone and called police, saying she had been touched inappropriately, the court heard.

Miller, who had run a butcher's shop, claimed he offered the girl a lift "because she was freezing", and claimed forcing her to sleep in the bed with him "was a motherly thing".

After his arrest, three laptops were seized from his property and a total of 242 indecent images of children were found.

Miller has also been placed on the sex offenders register.