Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement following bitter eight-year legal battle

31 December 2024, 08:31 | Updated: 31 December 2024, 08:35

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attends the World Premiere of World War Z on 02/06/2013 at Empire Leicester Square, London. Persons pictured: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt. Picture by Julie Edwards
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attends the World Premiere of World War Z on 02/06/2013 at Empire Leicester Square, London. Persons pictured: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt. Picture by Julie Edwards. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement after an eight-year legal battle, her lawyer has confirmed.

Divorce papers were signed on Monday according to Jolie's legal team, admitting the star was "relieved" that proceedings had finally come to an end.

However, a $62million dispute reportedly remains unresolved - namely the fight over a French chateau and vineyard they once jointly owned.

The A-list couple, widely dubbed 'Brangelina' by the press and fans alike, tied the knot in the South of France in 2014 after meeting on the set of hit action film Mr & Mrs Smith in 2004.

The couple have six children together - Shiloh Jolie, Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie, Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences".

MR AND MRS SMITH (MR & MRS SMITH) (2005) ANGELINA JOLIE, BRAD PITT DOUG LIMAN (DIR) 019 MOVIESTORE COLLECTION LTD
MR AND MRS SMITH (MR & MRS SMITH) (2005) ANGELINA JOLIE, BRAD PITT DOUG LIMAN (DIR) 019 MOVIESTORE COLLECTION LTD. Picture: Alamy

However, it later emerged in subsequent court documents that the star accused Pitt of being abusive to her and two of their children aboard a private jet earlier that year.

In a statement, Angelina's lawyer James Simon said: "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr Pitt.

"She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.

"This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

During the flight incident, Pitt allegedly “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” as well as “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.”

Actor Angelina Jolie poses with the performer tribute award for her role in 'Maria' during The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Actor Angelina Jolie poses with the performer tribute award for her role in 'Maria' during The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

He also allegedly “poured beer and red wine” on Jolie and the kids.

In 2019, a judge declared the couple divorced, however, the settling of the couple's assets and the custody dispute involving their children was yet to be settled.

Pitt later hired a private judge to sort the matter, which included equal custody of their children.

In May 2021 the judge granted the couple joint custody.

However, Jolie is said to have filed to have him removed from the case over an unreported conflict of interest.

During their marriage, the couple purchased a Chateau and vineyards in the south of France - the home to renowned rose Mirival.

Jolie subsequently sold her 50 percent stake in Miraval Wines to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group and a business rival, prompting Pitt to sue her.

