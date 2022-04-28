Doctor Who and EastEnders star Ann Davies dies aged 87

28 April 2022, 12:50 | Updated: 28 April 2022, 13:23

Ann Davies was married to Richard Briers.
Ann Davies was married to Richard Briers. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Doctor Who and EastEnders star Ann Davies has died aged 87.

Ms Davies was best known for her role as Jenny in Doctor Who when the iconic sci-fi show first began in the 1960s and also appeared as Mrs Barkworth in EastEnders in the later '90s.

She also starred in The Sculptress, Grange Hill and The Bill.

The actress' agent, Barry Langford, said: "Sadly my lovely client of 34 years Ann Davies passed away yesterday.

"A superb actress with TV credits including #DoctorWho and #TheSculptress, Ann was devoted to her beloved late husband #RichardBriers and their daughters Lucy and Kate.

"She will be very much missed. #RIP Annie."

The Briers
The Briers. Picture: Getty

Ms Davies was married to The Good Life star Richard Briers until his death in February 2013.

The couple were married for over 50 years, tying the knot in 1956.

They acted alongside one another in the films Peter's Friends in 1992 and In the Bleak Midwinter in 1995.

They had two children: actress Lucy Briers and Katie Briers.

Tributes have since poured in for the actress, recognising her most famous roles.

One fan tweeted: "SAD, SAD NEWS... The adorable ANN DAVIES,.. wife of the late great and much missed RICHARD BRIERS passed away yesterday... R.I.P. lovely lady."

Another said on Twitter: "Saddened to hear that Ann Davies has died who played Jenny in The Dalek Invasion of Earth."

Writer Adam Christopher tweeted: "Oh, very sad to hear about this. Jenny was an amazing character, and Ann Davies one of the great guest cast of the Hartnell era."

