Strictly star Anton Du Beke reveals he was stabbed by alcoholic father on Boxing Day as a child

2 August 2023, 08:12

Anton Du Beke has revealed he spent three days in hospital after he was stabbed in the stomach and the leg by his father
Anton Du Beke has revealed he spent three days in hospital after he was stabbed in the stomach and the leg by his father. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Strictly star Anton Du Beke has revealed that he was stabbed in the leg and stomach by his alcoholic father on Boxing Day as a child, leaving him in hospital for three days.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Anton Du Beke grew up on a council estate in Sevenoaks and discovered his flair for dancing after picking his sister up from the local studio.

Although his mother encouraged his new hobby, his father, Antal, "took a turn" against him as alcoholism gripped him.

The 57-year-old said the childhood incident would likely come as a shock to his friends and family as it is the first time he has spoken about it.

Rishi Sunak will join Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday from 7am to answer your questions - Listen live on Global Player.

Do you have a question for the Prime Minister? Ask it here.

Du Beke is now a judge on Strictly Come Dancing
Du Beke is now a judge on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Alamy

"The alcoholism and the violence...(it was) towards me, because I was a boy, a young man I suppose," Du Beke said on Kate Garraway's Life Stories.

"...You've got an alcoholic father and a situation where if you're in the house (he's) drinking then you end up with the fights and stuff.

"You'd move room to get away from all of it and then he follows you in and the next thing you know the violence starts and then it came to a head one evening, I ended up in hospital for three days.

"I got stabbed, I've never said this out loud before," he said struggling to hold back his tears.

Read more: Lizzo sued by dancers for 'sexual harassment, weight shaming and pressure to behave inappropriately' at strip club party

Read more: Euphoria star Angus Cloud dies aged 25 - a week after his father's funeral

Du Beke said he was sure his family and friends did not know about the attack because he never saw any gain from speaking about his ordeal, telling Garraway: "I'm a forward looker...I don't like to look back, I like to look forward."

Recalling the incident, he continued: "...I got stabbed in the leg and in the stomach because of a fight on Boxing Day and it was an idiotic situation.

"I remember walking out of the house to walk up to the hospital holding my leg and a police car drove past and I waved them down and I said 'he's in there with a knife'.

"Anyway, they carted him off and I ended up in hospital for three or four days.

"My only concern was getting back into the studio and dancing and the embarrassment of it."

Du Beke said his motivation to achieve success was not because of his father.
Du Beke said his motivation to achieve success was not because of his father. Picture: Alamy

He said he told people he had "pulled a hamstring" when asked about his leg injury because he was embarrassed about the truth.

"I can't really believe I'm talking to you about this. I should've glossed over this," he said.

"Even the thought of [the attack] being a thing sort of annoys me as well."

Du Beke's father was cleared in court of wounding his son and when he died, Du Beke did not attend his funeral.

"Everything was about moving forwards, I felt sorry for my mum, this was her husband, she's working two jobs and he chose to drink and be violent, it's just life and you carry on," he said.

At the time, the aspiring dancer changed his name "from Tony Beke, who grew up on a council estate" to "Anton Du Beke, The Show Man".

"I wanted a new start and a new beginning and I wanted to leave what went before, behind, and then move on with the rest of my life, I just wanted to be me," he said.

Du Beke also said his motivation to achieve success was not because of his father.

He added: "I hate woe is me, I never sought any sense of confirmation or encouragement from him and I never did anything I did because of him.

"My motivation to do what I did was not because of that."

Du Beke was the longest-serving professional dancer on Strictly before swapping his dance shoes for the judging panel, where he took over from Bruno Tonioli permanently in 2021.

His celebrity partners over the years included former home secretary Jacqui Smith, soap star Emma Barton and politician Ann Widdecombe.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russian drone strikes on Odesa region cause fires at port

Rishi Sunak will take listeners' questions from 7am today

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joins Nick Ferrari to take your calls LIVE - in an LBC exclusive

The zoo has insisted the bear is in fact a bear

Bear 'secretly a human in disguise' shown waving in fresh footage as experts provide verdict on whether it's real

China Flooding

Beijing records heaviest rainfall in 140 years

Serious and repeat offenders will not be able to receive cautions under the plans

Thieves, shoplifters and drug users on list of first-time offenders 'to be cautioned instead of facing court'

Shocking moment police car is rammed off the road by truck-driving thug in terrifying smash

Traffic cop 'lucky to be alive' after disqualified driver rams police car in high-speed chase

The influencer had followed an extreme raw food diet for years.

Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova's chilling final post days before she 'starved to death' after 'extreme' fruit diet

Trump Capitol Riot

Pence says ‘country more important than one man’ after fresh Trump charges

Trump Capitol Riot

Trump charged over efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election results

Activist Larch Maxey was taped saying that a wave of action outside Parliament had influenced Labour to declare its opposition to new North Sea gas and oil

Gloating Just Stop Oil activists 'recorded boasting of influence over Labour policy' after Parliament Square march

Trump Capitol Riot

The investigations Donald Trump is now facing

Trump has been charged federally after a probe into his conduct after the 2020 Presidential Election.

Donald Trump faces four fresh charges over attempts to overturn the 2020 election and Capitol riot

Lizzo has been named in a lawsuit by ex-dancers who detailed allegations of a hostile workplace environment - including sexual harassment and religious pressure

Lizzo sued by dancers for 'sexual harassment, weight shaming and pressure to behave inappropriately' at strip club party

End of Tweets

Elon Musk’s X sues research group highlighting hateful tweets

Alec Baldwin Set Shooting

Judge refuses to dismiss charges against armourer in Baldwin film set shooting

Gilgo Beach Serial Killings

Architect accused of killing three women found on Long Island appears in court

Latest News

See more Latest News

Niger Coup

Niger crisis deepens as more European nations evacuate

Election 2020-Michigan-Investigation

Michigan prosecutors charge Trump allies with vote machine tampering

Migrants could be moved onto the Bibby Stockholm next week

Bibby Stockholm barge to 'start taking migrants next week' after 'fire safety concerns'

Vintage Apple Computer

Vintage computer that helped launch Apple empire being sold at auction

Rachel Tunstill has died while serving her life sentence.

Mum who stabbed newborn baby with scissors in 'remorseless' killing dies in prison

July was one of the wettest since records began

July was one of wettest on record, after warmest-ever June

Iran Weather

Iran orders nationwide shutdown due to high temperatures

The Royal Mail train saw the attempted robbery last night near Lockerbie

Two teenagers accused of daring late night train robbery in Scotland

Myanmar Suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi has jail terms reduced by Myanmar’s military-led government

The influencer had followed an extreme raw food diet for years.

'Vegan' influencer Zhanna Samsonova who died after adopting 'extreme' raw fruit diet ‘hadn’t drunk water in six years’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'
Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit