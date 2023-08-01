Lizzo sued by dancers for 'sexual harassment, weight shaming and pressured to behave inappropriately' at a strip club party

1 August 2023, 22:05 | Updated: 1 August 2023, 22:10

Lizzo has been named in a lawsuit by ex-dancers who detailed allegations of a hostile workplace environment - including sexual harassment and religious pressure
Lizzo has been named in a lawsuit by ex-dancers who detailed allegations of a hostile workplace environment - including sexual harassment and religious pressure. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Three former Lizzo backup dancers have launched a lawsuit against the singer for creating a hostile work environment - including sexual harassment, weight-shaming and inappropriate religious pressure.

The body-positivity advocate allegedly criticised one of the dancers for weight gain before berating and firing the employee later for recording a meeting.

The LA-based lawsuit claims that Lizzo pressured one dancer to touch a nude performer in an Amsterdam club - and also punished a group of employees who she falsely accused of drinking at work with a gruelling 12-hour audition.

The Amsterdam incident also allegedly involved the singer inviting cast members to catch sex toys being launched from the sex club performers' vaginas - and berating those who did not touch them.

Lizzo was said by the suit to have known about complaints about her dance captain pushing Christianity on her dancers - as well as allegations about her own conduct in an Amsterdam strip club.
Lizzo was said by the suit to have known about complaints about her dance captain pushing Christianity on her dancers - as well as allegations about her own conduct in an Amsterdam strip club. Picture: Getty

The suit names the Juice singer's dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, who allegedly imposed Christian beliefs on her troupe and criticised those who had premarital sex and, strangely, also shared lewd fantasies with her them.

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez named Lizzo, real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, and said they believe that she is away of Quigley's alleged conduct.

The specific claims in the lawsuit include sexual harassment, creation of a hostile work environment, false imprisonment and interference with prospective economic advantage.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” Zambrano said today.

The suit alleges “Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed."

Davis and Williams began performing with Lizzo after they were contestants on Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, an Amazon show that the singer hosts.

