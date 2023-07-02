Steps singer Claire Richards opens up about secret health struggle that left her suffering heart palpitations

Claire pictured performing with Steps back in 2017. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Steps star Claire Richards has revealed she was left suffering heart palpitations while filming the Masked Singer.

Claire, 45, said she was battling ‘horrendous’ anxiety during the perimenopause and it left her unable to leave the house.

Speaking to the Mirror, she said: ““I started getting perimenopause symptoms and I was like, ‘Hold on a second, I don’t like this’.

“When I was doing The Masked Singer, the anxiety was horrendous.

“I was having the worst palpitations, pounding through my neck. I didn’t feel I could give it my best at all.”

The perimenopause is the stage prior to the menopause which marks the end of a woman’s reproductive years and causes hormonal changes in women’s bodies.

“She said: “You kind of feel like you’re shrivelling up from the inside out. It took me a long time to address it. It’s a milestone, isn’t it?”

She said that using HRT oestrogen spray had helped her manage hot flushes and her mood swings.