'He did everything right': Reporter who broke story of John Smyth's abuse defends Justin Welby following resignation

12 November 2024, 19:08 | Updated: 12 November 2024, 19:19

Anne Atkins was the first to report on allegations of prolific abuser John Smyth within the Church of England. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Flaminia Luck

The journalist who first broke the story of the abuse perpetrated by John Smyth back in 2017 has defended the Archbishop of Canterbury following his resignation.

Justin Welby resigned earlier today after the Makin Review concluded Smyth, who is thought to have been the most prolific abuser associated with the church, might have been brought to justice had the archbishop formally alerted authorities in 2013.

Anne Atkins was a child when she met Smyth on family holidays to north Norfolk when she and her older brother attended Christian camps.

On Tonight with Andrew Marr, she described the former barrister at the time as "very charismatic, very good looking and very high achieving".

"It was inconceivable that he was doing this stuff," she said.

Ms Atkins reported Smyth to authorities back in 2013 but said the police were "not interested" in the allegations.

Journalist says 'police were not interested' in investigating John Smyth abuse allegations

Over five decades between the 1970s until his death, Smyth is said to have subjected as many as 130 boys and young men in the UK and Africa to traumatic physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual attacks, permanently marking their lives.

He died aged 75 in Cape Town in 2018 while under investigation by Hampshire Police, and was "never brought to justice for the abuse", the review published last week said.

The report added Smyth "could and should have been formally reported to the police in the UK, and to authorities in South Africa (church authorities and potentially the police) by church officers, including a diocesan bishop and Justin Welby in 2013''.

Barrister John Smyth is said to have subjected as many as 130 boys and young men in the UK and Africa to traumatic physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual attacks
Barrister John Smyth is said to have subjected as many as 130 boys and young men in the UK and Africa to traumatic physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual attacks. Picture: Video screengrab

When the Makin report was published, Mr Welby admitted he had considered resigning but decided not to after taking advice from "senior colleagues".

He also acknowledged the review found that, after Smyth's abuse was subject to wider exposure in 2013, he had "personally failed to ensure" it was "energetically investigated".

Ms Atkins described Justin Welby as a "godly man" and "hideous" to think he was lying about knowing about the allegations prior to 2013.

Anne Atkins says Justin Welby "did everything right". Picture: Alamy

'Not interested'

She also defended Welby and cited the lack of investigation from local police when she first reported it.

"I know for a fact the police were not interested" - and questioned the actions of the police.

She stated: "Why are we criticising the clergyman who was told at the same, who checked with his staff, that it had been reported to police and social services."

"What else is he supposed to have done?".

She later added she thinks Welby "did everything right".

Welby said stepping aside is "in the best interests of the Church of England". Picture: Alamy

In a statement today Mr Welby said: "Having sought the gracious permission of His Majesty The King, I have decided to resign as Archbishop of Canterbury.

"The Makin Review has exposed the long-maintained conspiracy of silence about the heinous abuses of John Smyth.

"When I was informed in 2013 and told that police had been notified, I believed wrongly that an appropriate resolution would follow.

"It is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period between 2013 and 2024.

He continued: "It is my duty to honour my Constitutional and church responsibilities, so exact timings will be decided once a review of necessary obligations has been completed, including those in England and in the Anglican Communion.

"I hope this decision makes clear how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change and our profound commitment to creating a safer church.

"As I step down I do so in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse. The last few days have renewed my long felt and profound sense of shame at the historic safeguarding failures of the Church of England. For nearly twelve years I have struggled to introduce improvements.

"It is for others to judge what has been done. In the meantime, I will follow through on my commitment to meet victims. I will delegate all my other current responsibilities for safeguarding until the necessary risk assessment process is complete.

"I ask everyone to keep my wife Caroline and my children in their prayers. They have been my most important support throughout my ministry, and I am eternally grateful for their sacrifice. Caroline led the spouses’ programme during the Lambeth Conference and has travelled tirelessly in areas of conflict supporting the most vulnerable, the women, and those who care for them locally.

"I believe that stepping aside is in the best interests of the Church of England, which I dearly love and which I have been honoured to serve. I pray that this decision points us back towards the love that Jesus Christ has for every one of us.

"For above all else, my deepest commitment is to the person of Jesus Christ, my saviour and my God; the bearer of the sins and burdens of the world, and the hope of every person."

