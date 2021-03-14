AstraZeneca insists its Covid-19 vaccine is safe after countries halt rollout

14 March 2021, 21:13

AstraZeneca has insisted its Covid-19 drug is safe
AstraZeneca has insisted its Covid-19 drug is safe. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

AstraZeneca has insisted its Covid-19 vaccine is safe after concerns around blood clots prompted several countries to halt the rollout of the drug.

The pharmaceutical giant said it has reviewed safety data in more than 17 million people vaccinated across the UK and EU which shows no evidence of an increased risk.

People across the UK are still being urged to get their vaccine but Ireland, Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia and Italy, as well as non-EU countries Norway and Iceland, have all halted their rollout.

READ MORE: Ireland to suspend Oxford-AstraZeneca jab over clotting concerns

READ MORE: UK records lowest Covid daily deaths since October as over 24 million vaccinated

The number of cases of blood clots reported is lower than the hundreds of cases that would be expected among the general population, AstraZeneca's chief medical officer Ann Taylor said.

The statement comes after Irish Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said on Sunday that use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab was being temporarily suspended as a "precautionary step".

Mr Donnelly said: "The decision to temporarily suspend use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine was based on new information from Norway that emerged late last night.

"This is a precautionary step."

AstraZeneca said its review had found no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country.

READ MORE: UK will 'beat Covid' in the coming months, Boris Johnson says

Dr Taylor said: "Around 17 million people in the EU and UK have now received our vaccine, and the number of cases of blood clots reported in this group is lower than the hundreds of cases that would be expected among the general population.

"The nature of the pandemic has led to increased attention in individual cases and we are going beyond the standard practices for safety monitoring of licensed medicines in reporting vaccine events, to ensure public safety."

The UK's medicines regulator said available evidence does not suggest the vaccine is the cause of the blood clots.

Dr Phil Bryan, vaccines safety lead at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, said: "We are aware of the action in Ireland.

"We are closely reviewing reports but given the large number of doses administered, and the frequency at which blood clots can occur naturally, the evidence available does not suggest the vaccine is the cause.

"People should still go and get their Covid-19 vaccine when asked to do so."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police are investigating an area in Sandwich, Kent in connect with the Sarah Everard case

Officers investigating Sarah Everard killing cordon off area in Kent town
Boris Johnson and Priti Patel will take part a meeting about violence against women in the UK

PM 'deeply concerned' by Sarah Everard vigil clashes

Yo-Yo Ma performs to a crowd waiting to receive their vaccines (Berkshire Community College/PA)

World-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs as people wait for coronavirus vaccine
Boris Johnson said the UK will "beat Covid" in the coming months

Boris Johnson: UK will 'beat Covid' in the coming months

German elections

Merkel’s party headed for defeat in two German states – exit polls
Dame Cressida Dick rules out resigning after Sarah Everard vigil clash

Dame Cressida Dick rules out resignation over Sarah Everard vigil clash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz scrutinises 'dangerous' proposed Policing Bill

Maajid Nawaz scrutinises 'dangerous' proposed Policing Bill

Tory Minister grilled over proposed bill 'diminishing' right to protest

Tory Minister grilled over Policing Bill 'diminishing' right to protest
Baroness Floella Benjamin told LBC’s Swarbrick on Sunday she is calling for age verification rules on porn sites to be implemented.

Porn age verification needed to tackle 'conveyor belt of sexual predators', baroness tells LBC
'How dare you!': Furious row with caller questioning Clapham vigil

'How dare you!': Furious row with caller questioning Clapham vigil
Jess Phillips told LBC she does not think the UK is safe for women

'The UK is not safe for women', Labour's Jess Phillips tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London