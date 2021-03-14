UK records lowest Covid daily deaths since October as over 24 million vaccinated

UK records lowest Covid daily deaths since October as over 24 million vaccinated. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

The UK has recorded the lowest Covid daily deaths since mid-October as over 24 million have now received their first vaccine.

A total of 52 people died in UK hospitals following a positive test for the virus, making the total number 125,516 so far - one of the highest in the world.

A further 4,618 Covid-19 infections were also recorded in the past 24 hours - the first time numbers have dipped under 5,000 since September.

It comes as 24,196,211 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, including 58-year-old Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Over 1.5 million people have also received their second jab, with 52,155 delivered in the past 24 hours.

Sir Keir told reporters: "I am so grateful to the staff and volunteers at the Francis Crick Institute for their warm welcome and exceptional work throughout the pandemic.

"From the help they gave our local hospitals with testing last year, to this vaccination centre, they have been at the forefront of efforts to support our NHS and keep our community safe.

"It has been such a difficult year and the vaccination programme is the light at the end of the tunnel.

"The vaccine is safe, effective and I urge everyone in our community to take it when it's their turn."