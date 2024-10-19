At least 33 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp - including women and children

The Israeli military says its operation in Jabalia is intended to stop Hamas fighters regrouping. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

At least 33 people have been killed in an Israeli strike on a refugee camp in Gaza - including women and children.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The death toll from the airstrike in Jabalia is expected to rise as people remain trapped in rubble.

Women and children are among those who have died, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Meanwhile, around 85 people are believed to have been injured.

Israel is yet to comment on the incident.

Read more: More than 100 Muslim Labour councillors demand Keir Starmer immediately halts arms sales to Israel

Read more: Footage shows final moments of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as he throws stick at drone before being killed

Residents said Israeli tanks reached the heart of the camp after pushing through suburbs and residential districts.

Footage shared online showed the besieged Al-Awda hospital at the refugee camp.

The director of the hospital said: "Ambulance crews are still attempting to retrieve the martyrs and the wounded from Jabalia.

"Our hospital wards are completely full and many injured individuals are receiving treatment on the floor."

Other Israeli strikes killed at least 39 Palestinians across Gaza on Friday - 20 of which were in Jabalia, the Gaza health ministry said.

The attack comes after the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was confirmed.

The mastermind behind the October 7 attacks was killed in airstrikes by the IDF in a chance encounter in southern Gaza.