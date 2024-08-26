At least six dead in massive Russian attack across Ukraine

26 August 2024, 17:40

A damaged children's playground following an air attack, in the Odesa region, on August 26, 2024,
A damaged children's playground following an air attack, in the Odesa region, on August 26, 2024,. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

At least six people are dead after Russia launched a wave of attacks on Ukraine, targeting crucial energy and water supplies.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Several cities, including Kyiv, were attacked on Monday morning as Russia continued its response to Ukraine’s recent incursion into the Kursk region.

Deaths have been reported in the Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr and Dnipropetrovsk regions, local authorities confirmed.

According to the Kremlin, Russia successfully hit all of its targets.

Taking to X in the wake of the attack, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed over 100 missiles were fired at Ukraine.

Read more: 'Hezbollah could unleash October 7-style attack on Israel', Middle East expert warns

Pleading for more international aid, Zelenskyy wrote: “Currently, across the country, efforts are underway to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike. This was one of the largest attacks – a combined strike, involving over a hundred missiles of various types and around a hundred “Shaheds.”

“Like most Russian strikes before, this one was equally insidious, targeting critical civilian infrastructure. The energy sector has sustained significant damage, but in every area affected by power outages, restoration work is already in progress.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine. Picture: Alamy
Kyiv residents shelter in Kyiv Metro during massive Russian drone and missile attack
Kyiv residents shelter in Kyiv Metro during massive Russian drone and missile attack. Picture: Getty

“It is crucial that our partners uphold the commitments we’ve made together, in particular regarding air defense systems, missiles for them. And beyond that, we must finally unite in our efforts to shoot down Russian missiles and drones.

“Today, their targets were in Volyn, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, and Ternopil regions.

“Across Ukraine, we could do much more to protect lives if the aviation of our European neighbors operated in concert with our F-16s and air defense systems

“If such unity has proven effective in the Middle East, it must work in Europe too. Life holds the same value everywhere.”

Among the dead were two men - one aged 69 and another aged 47 - killed in separate attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Meanwhile, one woman died in the Zhytomyr region after a strike hit her home.

