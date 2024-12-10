'Baby Abbie’ who was snatched from hospital as a newborn in 1994 dies aged just 30

Abbie's husband Karl Sundgren posted tributes to her online. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

A woman who was snatched from hospital as a newborn baby in 1994 has died aged 30 from a brain tumour.

Abbie Humphries, who was known as Baby Abbie after she was snatched from her cot at a hospital in Nottingham, died on Sunday.

She had been battling the tumour for four years.

Her husband Karl Sundgren paid tribute to his ‘beautiful’ wife on social media.

He wrote: "Our beautiful Abbie peacefully passed away yesterday, surrounded by loved ones.

Karen Humphries with newborn Abbie before she was snatched from hospital. Picture: Alamy

"She fought so hard with so much strength and grace for over 4 years and can finally rest.

"Abbie was so strong, and her infectious smile will forever remain in our hearts."

In 1994, Abbie was snatched from her cot at just three hours old by a woman posing as a nurse.

She was eventually found 16 days later.

Her mum Karen said at the time: "Whoever has taken our baby, can they please give her back."

CCTV of the woman believed to have snatched baby Abbie. Picture: Alamy

Police were given a tip-off that a former dental nurse named Julie Kelley had arrived home with a baby girl.

She had told neighbours that she was expecting a boy, and they became suspicious.

Kelley later pleaded guilty to abducting Abbie and was put on probation for three years and treated for a personality disorder.

She had faked her pregnancy in an effort to persuade her boyfriend not to leave. Abbie previously said: "We have just had a terrible amount of bad luck.

"I usually choose to look at the positive side of everything. It makes everyone feel better."

She was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2021 and given months to live but survived for four years.