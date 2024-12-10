'Baby Abbie’ who was snatched from hospital as a newborn in 1994 dies aged just 30

10 December 2024, 08:44 | Updated: 10 December 2024, 09:32

Abbie's husband Karl Sundgren posted tributes to her online
Abbie's husband Karl Sundgren posted tributes to her online. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

A woman who was snatched from hospital as a newborn baby in 1994 has died aged 30 from a brain tumour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Abbie Humphries, who was known as Baby Abbie after she was snatched from her cot at a hospital in Nottingham, died on Sunday.

She had been battling the tumour for four years.

Her husband Karl Sundgren paid tribute to his ‘beautiful’ wife on social media.

He wrote: "Our beautiful Abbie peacefully passed away yesterday, surrounded by loved ones.

Read more: Ivy League graduate Luigi Mangione, 26, charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Read more: Six people charged in London terror probe linked to banned PKK after 'extensive police investigation'

Karen Humphries with newborn Abbie before she was snatched from hospital
Karen Humphries with newborn Abbie before she was snatched from hospital. Picture: Alamy

"She fought so hard with so much strength and grace for over 4 years and can finally rest.

"Abbie was so strong, and her infectious smile will forever remain in our hearts."

In 1994, Abbie was snatched from her cot at just three hours old by a woman posing as a nurse.

She was eventually found 16 days later.

Her mum Karen said at the time: "Whoever has taken our baby, can they please give her back."

CCTV of the woman believed to have snatched baby Abbie
CCTV of the woman believed to have snatched baby Abbie. Picture: Alamy

Police were given a tip-off that a former dental nurse named Julie Kelley had arrived home with a baby girl.

She had told neighbours that she was expecting a boy, and they became suspicious.

Kelley later pleaded guilty to abducting Abbie and was put on probation for three years and treated for a personality disorder.

She had faked her pregnancy in an effort to persuade her boyfriend not to leave. Abbie previously said: "We have just had a terrible amount of bad luck.

"I usually choose to look at the positive side of everything. It makes everyone feel better."

She was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2021 and given months to live but survived for four years.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'Our wombs are owned by Westminister': Myleene Klass hits out at government for neglecting women going through baby loss

'Our wombs are owned by Westminster': Myleene Klass hits out at government for neglecting women experiencing baby loss

Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP)

Man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare boss held without bail

Breaking
Anthony Marks

Woman, 18, charged with murder of homeless man sheltering in bin shed near King's Cross

A protester wearing a Netanyahu mask outside his trial in Tel Aviv

Netanyahu gives evidence for first time in corruption trial

Luigi Mangione has been charged with the murder of a health insurance CEO

Healthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione ‘went crazy after surgery’ and called insurers 'parasites’ in manifesto

Israeli soldiers standing next to an armoured vehicle

Israel launches airstrikes across Syria as troops seize more territory

Israel Netanyahu’s Trial Explainer

Israel’s Netanyahu is set to give evidence in long-running corruption trial

Hildale, Utah, with mountains in the background

Cult leader who claimed underage girls among his ‘wives’ jailed for 50 years

c

Murdered schoolgirl Elianne Andam, 15, posted Snapchat moments before being stabbed to death in 'row over teddy bear’

Jorge Ortega

'Just hours from going home to his wife': Tribute to 'devoted' rail worker killed at station as fundraiser launched

A man holding up two nooses in Saydnaya prison

Thousands flock to Assad regime prison in search for missing loved ones

Exclusive
Five former Health Secretaries call for memorial to tens of thousands of stillborn babies buried in unmarked mass graves.

Five former Health Secretaries call for memorial to tens of thousands of stillborn babies buried in unmarked mass graves

The family of Luigi Mangione say they are "shocked and devastated"

Family of Luigi Mangione break silence after 26-year-old charged with murder of health insurance boss

Protests against the arrests of the suspected PKK members

Six people charged in London terror probe linked to banned PKK after 'extensive police investigation'

New promo image shows Stacey, Nessa, Gwen, Bryn and Gavin heading to Essex in the Picasso

Gavin And Stacey star says Christmas special will be 'nothing short of a masterpiece' - as new photos released

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu to take stand in corruption trial

Latest News

See more Latest News

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Rupert Murdoch loses bid to give eldest son control of media empire in Succession-style legal battle
Luigi Mangione has been charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson

Ivy League graduate Luigi Mangione, 26, charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
South Korea Martial Law

South Korean prosecutors seek to arrest ex-defence minister over martial law

Philippines Volcano

Mass evacuation of Philippine villages underway after volcanic eruption

Luigi Mangione has been named as the prime suspect in the killing of Brian Thompson.

Prime suspect in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO appears in court after being arrested in McDonald's with manifesto
The UK has paused decisions on asylum applications from Syrians following the collapse of Bashar Assad's regime.

UK pauses Syrian asylum claims as ex-MI6 boss warns jihadis pose 'chronic' threat to West's security
Nick Candy is to become Reform UK's treasurer

Property tycoon Nick Candy leaves Tories amid 'too many broken promises' and joins Reform as treasurer
Love Actually

Iconic Love Actually cue card scene was 'quite creepy', says Keira Knightley

Woman waves Syrian flag

Syrian government services come to ‘complete halt’ as workers stay at home

Peach from the jacket of his owner, Vladislav Duda

Ukrainian man fleeing war rescued with his kitten on journey through Romania

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing
King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal 2024 royal Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil royal Christmas card

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News