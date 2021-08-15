Banksy: New artwork in Suffolk defaced in 'selfish and mindless way'

15 August 2021, 13:07

The rat graffiti painted by Banksy in Lowestoft was defaced with white paint
The rat graffiti painted by Banksy in Lowestoft was defaced with white paint. Picture: Instagram
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A local council has said it is "appalled" that a new Banksy artwork in one of its towns has been defaced in a "selfish and mindless way".

Some 10 pieces of street art along the East Anglian coast - created by the elusive artist during a "spraycation" - generated excitement when they began appearing across Suffolk and Norfolk a week ago.

Among his latest murals was a rat sitting on a deckchair with a glass under an umbrella, which was sprayed on a wall in Lowestoft.

People flocked to the seaside town to see the graffiti, with other pieces popping up in Oulton Broad, Suffolk, and Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Cromer, in Norfolk.

Read more: Banksy confirms he was behind street art in Suffolk and Norfolk

Read more: Reading Prison artwork showing inmate escaping is a Banksy

But residents in Lowestoft awoke on Sunday to find out that the new attraction had been covered with white paint.

In a statement, East Suffolk Council said: "We are naturally appalled that someone has chosen to behave in such a selfish and mindless way given how excited we all are by the appearance of these works here on the east coast.

"We are, however, hopeful that this particular work can be restored, and are engaging with specialists."

Read more: Banksy piece 'saved from death sentence' - collector who removed mural

Read more: Banksy confirms he created sneezing woman artwork spotted in Bristol

Prior to the piece being confirmed as a genuine Banksy, the council said it had placed an order for protective materials to safeguard the piece.

It added: "In the interim, we have also employed security patrols to visit each site and on this occasion, our patrols actually interrupted the individual defacing this work and prevented any further damage occurring.

"We are very grateful for the huge goodwill of local people who are proud of these artworks, but we would kindly ask people not to try and repair the works themselves and to please leave this to professional restorers."

Other "spraycation" creations included a grabbing machine situated above a bench, a seagull on the side of a building and one of three children standing in a boat that appears to have been fashioned out of a piece of scrap metal.

Banksy's real name and identity remain unconfirmed and the subject of speculation.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as US Black Hawk military helicopters fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul and await ‘peaceful transfer’ of power
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako

Japan’s PM marks end of war but does not apologise for country’s aggression
Smoke rises next to the US embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban enter outskirts of Afghan capital Kabul

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during Independence Day celebrations at the historic 17th-century Red Fort in New Delhi, India

India’s Modi highlights infrastructure plan amid Independence Day celebrations
Afghan students will not be able to use this year's Chevening Scholarships

'Morally wrong': UK Govt slammed for abandoning scholarships for Afghan students
The Gurkha hunger strike has entered its ninth day

Joanna Lumley urges Govt to meet with 'brave and loyal' Gurkha veterans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Reformed incel shares shocking story of falling into extremist ideology

Reformed incel shares shocking story of falling into extremist ideology
'He gave his life for Queen and country': Mother's moving tribute to Afghanistan veteran son

'He gave his life for Queen and country': Mother's moving tribute to son
Jake Davison attack must be classed 'domestic terrorism', expert claims

Jake Davison attack must be classed 'domestic terrorism', expert claims
Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy

Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy
'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'

'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'
Plymouth Shooting: Local resident 'heard gunshots going off' outside his home

Plymouth Shooting: Local resident 'heard gunshots going off' outside his home

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London