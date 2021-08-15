Banksy: New artwork in Suffolk defaced in 'selfish and mindless way'

By Nick Hardinges

A local council has said it is "appalled" that a new Banksy artwork in one of its towns has been defaced in a "selfish and mindless way".

Some 10 pieces of street art along the East Anglian coast - created by the elusive artist during a "spraycation" - generated excitement when they began appearing across Suffolk and Norfolk a week ago.

Among his latest murals was a rat sitting on a deckchair with a glass under an umbrella, which was sprayed on a wall in Lowestoft.

People flocked to the seaside town to see the graffiti, with other pieces popping up in Oulton Broad, Suffolk, and Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Cromer, in Norfolk.

But residents in Lowestoft awoke on Sunday to find out that the new attraction had been covered with white paint.

In a statement, East Suffolk Council said: "We are naturally appalled that someone has chosen to behave in such a selfish and mindless way given how excited we all are by the appearance of these works here on the east coast.

"We are, however, hopeful that this particular work can be restored, and are engaging with specialists."

Prior to the piece being confirmed as a genuine Banksy, the council said it had placed an order for protective materials to safeguard the piece.

It added: "In the interim, we have also employed security patrols to visit each site and on this occasion, our patrols actually interrupted the individual defacing this work and prevented any further damage occurring.

"We are very grateful for the huge goodwill of local people who are proud of these artworks, but we would kindly ask people not to try and repair the works themselves and to please leave this to professional restorers."

Other "spraycation" creations included a grabbing machine situated above a bench, a seagull on the side of a building and one of three children standing in a boat that appears to have been fashioned out of a piece of scrap metal.

Banksy's real name and identity remain unconfirmed and the subject of speculation.