Breaking News

Barclays boss Jes Staley quits after inquiry into links with Jeffrey Epstein

1 November 2021, 07:34 | Updated: 1 November 2021, 08:08

Jes Staley, the boss of Barclays, has stepped down from his role following an inquiry into his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Jes Staley, the boss of Barclays, has stepped down from his role following an inquiry into his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Jes Staley, the boss of Barclays, has announced he will step down with immediate effect following an investigation by regulators into his links with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The bank's board said it is "disappointed" with the outcome of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) report into his links to the late private banker Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Staley, who has been the chief executive of the bank since 2015, worked with the late sex offender as part of his previous role at US giant JP Morgan.

The inquiry, launched by the FCA, has examined his "historical" links to paedophile Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial, while Mr Staley ran the private banking arm of JP Morgan.

Barclays said it was made aware on Friday evening of the preliminary conclusions from the investigation, but did not go into details.

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein "as much as anyone else"

Read more: Bombshell dossier on Ghislaine Maxwell's links to Jeffrey Epstein released by US judge

Mr Staley said he intends to contest the findings and the bank pointed out that the investigation makes no findings that he saw, or was aware of, any of Mr Epstein's alleged crimes.

He will be replaced by the bank's head of global markets, Mr C S Venkatakrishnan, from today.

LBC's markets commentator David Buik said the inquiry has been in the background for a couple of years.

"He denied all knowledge of there being any importance or any relevance at all, and obviously this investigation has been very full and obviously the FCA has turned to Nigel Higgins, the group chairman of Barclays and said, I'm sorry, in the current circumstances this just won't do."

The report hasn't yet been made public.

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Paul O'Dwyer was pronounced dead on the banks of the Cleddau river.

Tributes paid to ex-soldier who gave his life trying to save paddleboarders

Ed Miliband said COP26 should embarrass world leaders into action

Ed Miliband: COP26 needs to be a 'global embarrassment mechanism'

The post-Brexit fishing licences dispute continues between France and the UK.

Fishing row: France will toughen port and border checks unless UK makes 'significant move'

Sadiq Khan has urged Londoners to get their booster as soon as they are

Booster jabs now offered without appointments in England

Boris Johnson will tell leaders to take real action instead of just talking about the climate crisis

'It's one minute to midnight': PM's climate warning as COP26 gets under way

Jen Psaki has tested positive for Covid, but says she has not seen the President in person since Tuesday

Biden's press secretary tests positive for Covid after deciding not to attend COP26

Police arrest a suspect following the attack on a Tokyo train

Man dressed as 'Joker' injures 17 in Tokyo knife and arson attack

The scene of the train crash this morning

17 people taken to hospital after Salisbury train crash

The UN Secretary-General made the comments ahead of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

UN Secretary-General: Climate hopes 'unfulfilled but not buried'

The first day of COP26 saw protests, speeches and travel problems

Analysis: What we know from day one of COP26

Hundreds of people have had their journey to COP26 disrupted, with some resorting to last-minute flights

'Ridiculous': People 'ironically' forced to fly to COP26 due to extreme weather

The PM warned that as things stand, the world will not keep the target of allowing a maximum of 1.5C of warming.

PM warns of climate crisis: 'If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails'

Pictures of extreme weather have emerged from around the UK, including on UK coasts.

Tornadoes may be responsible for weekend weather chaos

Fishing rights have been a hot topic of debate between the two nations since before the 2016 Brexit referendum.

UK denies fishing rights row is resolved and puts pressure on France to 'withdraw threats'

Severe disruption has led to National Rail telling people not to travel

Cop26 visitors 'book domestic flights' for climate talks after Euston trains cancelled

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson and Prince Charles have warned of the consequences of failing to take action on the climate

'Cop26 is the last hope to save our precious planet' as UK takes centre stage
Nine people have been arrested in connection with a street brawl

Nine arrested after five men stabbed in street brawl

The air ambulance was tasked to help the rescue efforts

'Heartbreaking': Three people die after paddleboarders get into trouble in river
Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron have been told to put fishing arguments to one side for Cop26

Forget 'trivial' fishing row or risk ruining crucial Cop26 talks, Boris and Macron told
Kamran Khalid

Boy, 15, charged with stabbing murder of man in East London

The South Central Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident

Ambulance service in England declares critical incident amid 'extreme pressures'
Parts of the UK have already seen flooding over recent days, with more heavy rain forecast

Heavy rain deluges UK with warnings in place and more flooding expected
Boris Johnson has said he hopes COP26 will be the "beginning of the end" of global warming

PM: COP26 is 'world's moment of truth' and leaders must 'seize the moment'
The 18-year-old activist arrived into Glasgow Central train station on Saturday evening

Greta Thunberg arrives in Glasgow flanked by police ahead of COP26
The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested

Teenager arrested after swastikas sprayed on walls near London synagogue

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate-call on the private sector

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate call on the private sector
'What frightens you about a united Ireland?' Andrew Castle quizzes DUP leader

'What frightens you about a united Ireland?' Andrew Castle quizzes DUP leader
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 31/10 | Watch again

David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

'Keep your eye on the benefits': Ex-TfL chief backs Crossrail amid £150m funding gap

Ex-TfL chief operating officer backs Crossrail as MPs warn of £150m funding gap
'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation
Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France

'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France
Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale
'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts emissions calculator verdict on his avocados

'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts food emissions calculator

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police