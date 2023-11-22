Bathroom bloopers: How you could be wiping the wrong way and other loo roll mistakes

Experts warn many of us are making tragic toilet mistakes. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

We wipe ourselves, after going to the loo, multiple times a day, but some experts claim that we are using toilet paper in the wrong way and it could be hurting our banks and bottoms.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cleaning yourself up after using the toilet is a skill all of us have put into practice since we were toddlers but many of us may be doing it wrong.

We spend an average of three hours on the toilet a week, but doctors warn that many of us could be putting ourselves at risk with faulty wiping.

Gynaecologist Alyssa Dweck said to Health: "There are far more bacteria in the rectal area; that's why you want to avoid dragging the toilet paper in the other direction toward your urethra.

"Bringing this bacteria up [towards the] front can contribute to a urinary tract infection (UTI)."

According to a study by Tap Warehouse, 33 per cent of British woman prefer wiping back to front.

Another toilet paper mistake is how much loo roll we are using.

Many use too much, which can be costly in the long run.

According to Martin Richards, Director of Hygentic Technology Experts at SMARTi Environmental, people should be using an average of ten sheets per loo visit.

You should wipe front to back to avoid UTI's. Picture: Alamy

He added: Obviously, this can depend widely on whether it's a number one or number two, but essentially try not to wrap yarns of toilet roll round your hand to use as this can be a waste."

According to toilet paper manufacturer Cushinelle, the average person uses seven sheets per visit.

Although, the main priority should be ensuring you are completely clean as even leaving a small amount of stool on yourself can cause itchiness.

Experts have also warned people to avoid scented toilet paper as the dyes and chemicals can irritate sensitive areas, and. may even cause yeast infections, burning, itching and swelling.

Catherine Rall, who works with vaginal wellness company Happy V said: "In order for toilet paper to be scented, chemicals are used, and those chemicals are not good for your body."

People should avoid scented toilet paper. Picture: Alamy

Scrunching your toilet paper is the wrong technique, according to pharmacist and skincare specialist at Good Glow, Randall Higgins.

Instead, people should fold their toilet paper as it not only reduces the amount needed but "boosts hygiene" due to it providing a smooth surface.

To further improve personal hygiene, experts have also advised that we should wash our hands before wiping.

According to The National Institute of Health, washing before wiping reduces health issues like urinary tract infections (UTIs).