Four men charged over gold toilet theft at Blenheim Palace after £4.8 million art installation vanished in 2019

6 November 2023, 19:33 | Updated: 6 November 2023, 19:41

Blenheim Palace Hosts Artist Maurizio Cattelan's First Solo UK Exhibition
Blenheim Palace Hosts Artist Maurizio Cattelan's First Solo UK Exhibition. Picture: Getty

By Christian Oliver

Four men have been charged over the theft of a £4.8 million, 18-carat solid gold toilet following a raid on Sir Winston Churchill’s birthplace.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The toilet was stolen from Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire in the early hours of September 14, 2019. James Sheen, 39, was charged with one count of burglary, one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property, and an additional count of transferring criminal property. Michael Jones, 38, was also charged with one count of burglary.

Fred Doe, 35, and Bora Guccuk, 39, are also accused of conspiring to transfer criminal property. The four men are due to appear before Oxford magistrates on 28 November.

Police had made several arrests over the theft since 2019 - but this is the first time anyone has been formally charged.

The golden functioning toilet was an art installation titled ‘America’ by Italian sculptor Maurizio Cattelan.

It had been installed at the Guggenheim Museum in New York in 2016 - where some 100,000 people had queued to use it.

Cattelan at the time questioned: “Who's so stupid to steal a toilet? America was the one per cent for the 99 per cent.”

Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, England
Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, England. Picture: Alamy

Read More: The UK's most stolen cars - and they're not luxury vehicles

Read More: Retailers losing £3.5m per day in stolen goods amid shop theft surge as cost of living crisis bites

Plumbed into the palace, the golden toilet had a three-minute time limit to prevent lengthy queues before it was stolen after just two days.

Theft also caused flooding and severe damage to the stately home, built in 1722.

War-time Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill was born at the palace in 1874, and was since deemed a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Shan Saunders from the Crown Prosecution Service said: "The CPS has authorised charges in relation to the theft of a gold toilet from Blenheim Palace in 2019.

"Criminal proceedings against James Sheen, Michael Jones, Fred Doe and Bora Guccuk are now active and they each have the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump labelled the case a 'scam'

Donald Trump brands fraud case a 'scam' after 'rambling' civil court appearance in New York

Indi Gregory

Critically ill baby Indi Gregory can be moved to Rome for treatment after being granted Italian citizenship

Callum Rycroft, 12

Father jailed after autistic son, 12, killed on M62 as pair tried to flee down motorway following drink-driving crash

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Donald Trump lashes out at judge while giving evidence in civil fraud trial

The bill came to £260

Dine and dash 'scammers' shamed into settling up after leaving without paying £260 pub bill

Poland Election

Polish president asks Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to form government

Evan Ellingson has died aged 35

'My Sister's Keeper' child star Evan Ellingson dies aged 35 at sober-living home after 'drugs struggle'

Israel Palestinians

Hezbollah and Hamas in Lebanon exchange fire with Israel

António Guterres, UN Chief, says the situation in Gaza is a "crisis of humanity"

Gaza becoming a 'graveyard for children', UN chief warns, after Hamas claims death toll 'passes 10,000'

Iran Nobel Laureate Hunger Strike

Nobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on a hunger strike in prison in Iran

Anne Frank kindergarten could be renamed

Anne Frank nursery in Germany planning to rename itself in diversity and inclusion push

Pro-Palestinian protests are being planned for Armistice Weekend

'We ask you to reconsider': Met urges pro-Palestinian activists to 'postpone' Armistice Weekend protests

WeWork financials

Trading in WeWork halted as rumours about bankruptcy continue to swirl

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT

More than 10,000 killed in Gaza since the start of the war, Hamas claims, after Israel carries out strikes overnight

Israel Palestinians

Israel severs Gaza in two as Palestinian death toll ‘passes 10,000 mark’

Trump Fraud Trial

Donald Trump begins giving evidence in New York civil fraud trial

Latest News

See more Latest News

James Corden in a black suit and bow tie

James Corden to begin hosting celebrity radio talk show

Mohammed Abbkr, 29, was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder at Birmingham Crown Court after setting fire to elderly worshippers who had left mosques in London and Edgbaston in February and March this year.

Man, 29, guilty of setting two elderly Muslim worshippers on fire outside mosques in London and Birmingham
Theater – Boy George

Boy George to return to Broadway for Moulin Rouge The Musical

The government says the minimum service level moves the UK in line with France, Spain and the US

'Stop the unions de-railing Christmas': PM unveils new anti-strike laws as minimum service regulations brought in
Donald Trump has been testifying in a New York court

Donald Trump told to 'stop giving speeches' from the stand as he gives evidence in fiery civil court appearance
Sliced turkey breast and winter vegetable roast available for £12.05

Wetherspoons full Christmas menu revealed with full roast dinner on sale for £12

Vatican Pope

Ailing Pope Francis meets rabbis to denounce antisemitism

South Africa Israel Diplomats

South Africa recalls ambassador in Israel and accuses it of ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Scunthorpe Steelworks British Steel General View

British Steel to shut down Scunthorpe blast furnaces under environmental plans, putting 2,000 jobs at risk
It comes after poppy sellers were surrounded by pro-Palestine protesters at Charing Cross

Poppy sellers surrounded: Veteran forced out of Edinburgh station as Pro-Palestinian protesters stage sit-ins

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter said Harry and Meghan's marriage will last 'years not decades'

Meghan and Harry's marriage will last 'years not decades', ex-Vanity Fair editor claims

'The Meghanaissance': Meghan planning a comeback

'Meghanaissance': Meghan may return to tv or write a tell-all memoir as part of a comeback

Harry has 'snubbed' an invite to the King's birthday soiree.

Prince Harry snubs invite to King’s 75th birthday as Charles ‘heartbroken they haven’t been able to solve issues'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit