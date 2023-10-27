The UK's most stolen cars - and they're not luxury vehicles

Your insurance claim may be rejected if the car window is left open or if the key is left in ignition. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

These cars are most commonly targeted by thieves for their parts and online resale value, analysts warn - is your vehicle included?

Thefts of Fords make up around a fifth of UK car insurance claims, followed by Land Rovers, Mercedes, BMWs and Vauxhalls, according to analysts at Tesco Bank.

Fords make up 17 per cent of theft claims, whilst Land Rovers take second place at 11 per cent.

Mercedes takes third spot at 10 per cent and joint fourth place are BMWs and Vauxhall vehicles making up eight per cent of claims.

The remaining five most stolen cars are Audis, Volkswagens, Toyotas, Kias and Nissan vehicles.

Specifically, the most commonly stolen cars are black Land Rovers, making up 4 per cent of claims, followed by blue Fords.

Thieves targets certain cars for their parts. Picture: Alamy

Black cars are the most likely colour to be taken by thieves, accounting for 26 per cent of all claims made to Tesco Bank from 2022 to 2023.

Grey cars make up 19 per cent of claims and white vehicles at 17 per cent.

Analysts also found that 40 per cent of claims are from cars between five and eight years old.

Stolen cars, made in 2016, make up 12 per cent of claims.

In terms of location, Tesco Bank data found that the UK hotspot for car thefts is Birmingham, where eight per cent of all car insurance claims are made.

London follows at seven per cent and then Sheffield at six per cent.

Black and grey cars are the most targeted. Picture: Alamy

Most thefts happen when owners are asleep, from midnight to 7 am, with 36 per cent of claims.

Car insurance policies normally cover stolen vehicles but may be declined if the keys are left in the ignition or if a window has been left open.

Claims Director Dave Thompson at Tesco Bank said: "Car thieves, and the tactics they adopt, are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

"With devices that can connect key fob signals and unlock cars remotely, thieves can snatch a car off the driveway in a matter of seconds.

"And it's black Land Rovers and blue Fords that are firmly in thieves' sights.

"While Land Rovers are sought after and can be sold on quickly, some models like Fords can be broken down pretty much overnight and sold on for parts the next morning.

"And while the precious metals in catalytic converters aren't fetching as much as they once did, thieves are turning to other high-value parts such as the steering wheels in BMWs."

To reduce the risk of car theft, it has been advised to store keys in specially-lined bags or wallets in the evening and parking in a well-lit area, according to Mr Thompson.

The Claims Director added that owners should double-check check car doors are locked and to ensure windows are closed.

Mr Thompson also advised to fit in an alarm or tracker, remove personal items from the car and not leave your keys unattended in the ignition.

By doing so, your insurance claim may be rejected.