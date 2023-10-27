The UK's most stolen cars - and they're not luxury vehicles

27 October 2023, 14:21 | Updated: 27 October 2023, 19:18

Your insurance claim may be rejected if the car window is left open or if the key is left in ignition.
Your insurance claim may be rejected if the car window is left open or if the key is left in ignition. Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

These cars are most commonly targeted by thieves for their parts and online resale value, analysts warn - is your vehicle included?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thefts of Fords make up around a fifth of UK car insurance claims, followed by Land Rovers, Mercedes, BMWs and Vauxhalls, according to analysts at Tesco Bank.

Fords make up 17 per cent of theft claims, whilst Land Rovers take second place at 11 per cent.

Mercedes takes third spot at 10 per cent and joint fourth place are BMWs and Vauxhall vehicles making up eight per cent of claims.

The remaining five most stolen cars are Audis, Volkswagens, Toyotas, Kias and Nissan vehicles.

Specifically, the most commonly stolen cars are black Land Rovers, making up 4 per cent of claims, followed by blue Fords.

Thieves targets certain cars for their parts.
Thieves targets certain cars for their parts. Picture: Alamy

Black cars are the most likely colour to be taken by thieves, accounting for 26 per cent of all claims made to Tesco Bank from 2022 to 2023.

Grey cars make up 19 per cent of claims and white vehicles at 17 per cent.

Analysts also found that 40 per cent of claims are from cars between five and eight years old.

Stolen cars, made in 2016, make up 12 per cent of claims.

In terms of location, Tesco Bank data found that the UK hotspot for car thefts is Birmingham, where eight per cent of all car insurance claims are made.

London follows at seven per cent and then Sheffield at six per cent.

Black and grey cars are the most targeted.
Black and grey cars are the most targeted. Picture: Alamy

Most thefts happen when owners are asleep, from midnight to 7 am, with 36 per cent of claims.

Car insurance policies normally cover stolen vehicles but may be declined if the keys are left in the ignition or if a window has been left open.

Claims Director Dave Thompson at Tesco Bank said: "Car thieves, and the tactics they adopt, are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

"With devices that can connect key fob signals and unlock cars remotely, thieves can snatch a car off the driveway in a matter of seconds.

"And it's black Land Rovers and blue Fords that are firmly in thieves' sights.

"While Land Rovers are sought after and can be sold on quickly, some models like Fords can be broken down pretty much overnight and sold on for parts the next morning.

"And while the precious metals in catalytic converters aren't fetching as much as they once did, thieves are turning to other high-value parts such as the steering wheels in BMWs."

Read more: Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter left 'scared and angry' by attempted burglary as she releases CCTV of would-be robbers

Read more: Fundraiser for sacked Met officers who stopped black athletes Bianca Williams and Ricardo dos Santos reaches £40k

To reduce the risk of car theft, it has been advised to store keys in specially-lined bags or wallets in the evening and parking in a well-lit area, according to Mr Thompson.

The Claims Director added that owners should double-check check car doors are locked and to ensure windows are closed.

Mr Thompson also advised to fit in an alarm or tracker, remove personal items from the car and not leave your keys unattended in the ignition.

By doing so, your insurance claim may be rejected.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

APTOPIX Vatican Pope

Pope leads prayers for world ‘in a dark hour’

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Israeli ground forces ‘expanding their activity’ in Gaza Strip

Abercrombie & Fitch-Lawsuit

Ex-model sues Abercrombie & Fitch over ‘sex trafficking by former boss’

The IDF has pummelled Gaza ahead of an anticipated ground invasion, while the military vowed to expand its ground operations

Israel 'expands ground operations tonight' as world holds its breath for Gaza invasion

United States China

Joe Biden could meet Xi Jinping next month after talks with Chinese minister

Fighter plane image

Chinese fighter jet ‘was within 10ft of US B-52 bomber’ over South China Sea

Maine Shooting

Maine police searching for gunman check possible suicide note

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Ivanka Trump must give evidence in father’s fraud trial, judge rules

Air strike

Israel expects ‘long’ ground war in Gaza to destroy Hamas

The iconic firework show is set to return to ring in 2024.

London's New Year's Eve fireworks ticket sales announced

Divers are to join the search for suspected gunman Robert Card.

Divers join hunt for suspected Maine gunman who killed 18 as they extend search to river

Avon and Somerset police have released images of Hunt's notorious outfit.

'Somerset Gimp' who terrified female drivers and was banned from writhing around on the ground unmasked

Confederate Monument Charlottesville

Confederate general statue melted down to be turned into works of art

Election 2024 Phillips

Democratic congressman challenges Biden for presidential nomination

British sweets

Trick-or-treating rules in the UK: A complete guide to the law, etiquette and how to stop trick-or-treaters

The gang were arrested

Armed gang kidnapped, stabbed and tortured man in Cardiff flat to extort £100,000 from his friends

Latest News

See more Latest News

Top Labour figures have called for a ceasefire, heaping pressure on Sir Keir

Pressure grows on Starmer as Labour heavyweights Khan and Burnham call for Gaza ceasefire amid party in-fighting
FTX Bankman Fried

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denies defrauding customers

More than 200 balloons were released in London for the Israeli hostages

'Bring them home': Hundreds of balloons released in London for each Hamas hostage as families demand safe return
Prior to the trial, Hunt was ordered to not "crawl, wriggle or writhe on the ground wearing a full-body covering or mask".

'Somerset Gimp' found guilty of leaping out at terrified women drivers and 'writhing on ground' late at night
Wang Yi and Antony Blinken

China’s top diplomat visits Washington to help stabilise ties

Demonstrator in street

Mothers, wives and children of Ukraine soldiers demand military service time cap

Jessica's funeral has been held in Chester

Heartbroken family holds funeral for 15-year-old Jessica Baker who died in coach crash on her way to school
Sajid Javid was taken to task over PPE

'Plastic, useless rubbish': Nurse confronts Sajid Javid over poor PPE that left her exposed to Covid and disabled
Police lights

Maine residents stay indoors as hunt for mass shooting suspect goes on

Oil fields

Exxon Mobil’s third quarter profit down compared with last year’s record figure

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power
Wes Streeting on dentistry

Wes Streeting invites the government to steal Labour's policy to solve 'dickensian' NHS dentist crisis
Sangita questions IDF spokesperson on Israel's siege of Gaza.

Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

Andrew Caste forecasts "landslide" election

Andrew Castle forecasts 'landslide' general election, as he reacts to Tories' latest by-election defeat
James O'Brien

'I think they're the loneliest voters in Britain', James O'Brien claims after Tories' double by-election defeat

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit