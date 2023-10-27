Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter left 'scared and angry' by attempted burglary as she releases CCTV of would-be robbers

Jorgie Porter was left 'scared and angry' by the attempted burglary. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Burglars tried to break into Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter's home on Wednesday night, leaving her "really angry", as she released CCTV footage of the would-be thieves.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Porter, 35, took to Instagram with her baby son Forest to tell fans about the ordeal her family had been through at their home in Cheshire.

She said that the burglars had cut the internet in the local area and disabled her alarm.

But they then got scared by something and sprinted away into the darkness.

"Just come on here because I'm really upset, really scared, really angry that our house was almost robbed last night," Porter told her followers.

"People tried to get in, they came over the gate and obviously it's been planned because all the cables have been cut, the Wi-Fi in the area has been cut, our alarm was taken off the wall - they've really planned it. Sick."

Read more: Hollyoaks 'in crisis' after three top bosses leave amid slump in ratings

Read more: 'My past, present and future's crushed': Partner of pregnant Hollyoaks actress killed by driver shares heartbreak

Jorgie Porter shares CCTV of alleged burglars

Porter she was left shaken by the burglary attempt. Picture: Instagram

Jorgie Porter feels 'sick' as she reacts to alleged burglary

She said how outraged she was at the burglars, and thanked the police for their efforts.

Porter added: "It's really scary. I also want to say thank you to the police for turning up really quick last night and how many there were because it actually made us feel a bit safe.

"But I'm just so angry. Why would people want to come in? It's just so upsetting. I hope nobody is put in this position because it's really horrible."

Porter said she hoped the burglars "just get what's coming to them."

The burglars assessing the house before running away. Picture: Instagram

She later released the video of two hooded men standing outside her house looking at the entrance.

Porter told her followers: "We've got CCTV footage of the guys from last night. I think there's two or three of them.

"The police suggested we put it up and circulate it, so here it is."

The clip shows the men seemingly getting spooked by something, turning tail and running away.

Porter, who plays Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, lives with her fiance Oliver Piotrowski and eight-month-old Forest.

She has appeared on the show since 2008, with a four-year break from 2016 to pursue a career in Hollywood.