'My past, present and future's crushed': Partner of pregnant Hollyoaks actress killed by driver shares heartbreak

20 July 2023, 03:58 | Updated: 20 July 2023, 04:02

Footage of man who crashed into Hollyoaks actress while driving

By Emma Soteriou

The devastated family of a pregnant Hollyoaks actress killed by a speeding driver have shared their heartbreak after her killer was jailed for 12 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, was 17 weeks pregnant with her third child when she died in the crash along with her unborn daughter.

Shocking footage showed a speeding BMW driver hit 123mph on the M66 in Bury moments before he hit and killed the pregnant mum-of-two.

Her son, 9, and four-year-old nephew suffered serious brain injuries as a result of the crash. Their long-term outcomes remain uncertain, Minshull Street Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Adil Iqbal - the driver of the BMW - has been jailed for 12 years.

Ms Jules-Hough's partner, Calvin Buckley, said in court: "My past, present and future has been crushed and taken from me.

"And for what? An adrenaline rush, an ego boost, a false sense of worth, and selfish gratification with no regards for the safety of others.

"An unnecessarily dangerous risk taking mentality that needs to change. For what? Was it worth it? The answer is no, it is not."

Read More: Calls for urgent reform of 'outdated' abortion laws, as mother who ended pregnancy after legal limit to be freed

Read More: Ryan Giggs 'deeply relieved' as retrial dropped after prosecutors withdraw allegations he assaulted ex-girlfriend

In an emotional statement in court, her father described her as being his "hero".

"When you received a smile from Frankie, it warmed your heart and made you feel safe," he said.

"I spent over two days without sleep, holding Frankie's hand and begging her to come back, all the time knowing that this wasn't going to happen. Frankie passed with the love of her whole family surrounding her in her bed."

Frankie Jules-Hough
Frankie Jules-Hough. Picture: Family Handout

Frankie had stopped on the hard shoulder with a punctured tyre at around 3pm on May 13 to take a phone call when the crash took place.

Iqbal was driving with one hand and holding his phone with the other to film himself as he tailgated and undertook other vehicles and swerved across lanes, reaching a speed of 123mph in his father's BMW car on the M66 in Bury.

Frankie had been making a call to say she was going to be late when she let out a "blood curdling scream", the court heard.

She died in hospital while her son and nephew were left in induced comas in intensive care.

Her other son, 2, was also in the car during the crash.

Iqbal admitted to causing the Frankie's death by dangerous driving, as well as serious injuries to her eldest son, though he did not enter a plea to the same charge with regards to her nephew.

Passing sentence, Judge Maurice Greene told him: "She was killed as a result of the most indescribable reckless driving by you Adil Iqbal, leading to the devastation of a family."

Following her death, a GoFundMe page was set up to help support Frankie's family in the wake of the crash.

A statement from her family read: "Words cannot express what her family and friends are going through now, not to mention her poor boys who now have to grow up without their mummy and sister they never got to meet.

"This is devastating! Frankie touched the lives of so many with her beautiful kind soul! Heaven has gained a true angel! May she rest in eternal peace with her baby girl!

"Frankie is now looking over the boys and we are sure she will be working her healing magic to make sure the boys pull through this."

Solicitor Rose Gibson-Harper, who represents the victim's family, said: "Today's 12-year sentence is insulting and an injustice to the catastrophic injuries little Tobias sustained, and the life sentence Mrs Hough's family were needlessly handed following her and her unborn daughter's death due to an act of sheer stupidity."

Frankie Jules-Hough
Frankie Jules-Hough. Picture: Handout

More than £50,000 has been raised in her name so far.

Frankie was known for being an actress in Hollyoaks, having played Jess Holt on the show from 2000 to 2001.

Hough also appeared in Merseybeat, Heartbeat, Where the Heart Is and Wire in the Blood.

Solicitor Rose Gibson-Harper, who represents the victim's family, said: "Today's 12-year sentence is insulting and an injustice to the catastrophic injuries little Tobias sustained, and the life sentence Mrs Hough's family were needlessly handed following her and her unborn daughter's death due to an act of sheer stupidity.

"Last year, judges were given the power to hand down greater sentences to those convicted of death by dangerous driving - previously, the maximum tariff was 14 years but it was increased to life imprisonment.

"This case stands as one of the worst examples of dangerous driving I have witnessed in my 27-year career as a catastrophic injury lawyer, and we expected the justice system to fulfil its duty and utilise its new-found powers.

"It is important to emphasise that dangerous driving is not a game. It has real and devastating consequences, and we must collectively work towards creating a society that values responsible driving and prioritises the safety of all road users.

"We urge everyone to reflect upon this tragic incident, which should serve as a wake-up call for humanity."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Aled Jones was confronted by a robber while strolling in Chiswick

Aled Jones 'robbed of £17k Rolex after machete-wielding thug confronted him and his son' in daylight raid

New Zealand Gunman

New Zealand gunman kills two people on eve of Women’s World Cup

An increased police presence will be seen around Auckland

At least two dead and multiple injured after 'serious' New Zealand shooting ahead of Women's World Cup opening match

A plume of smoke rises over an ammunition depot where explosions occurred at the facility in Kirovsky district in Crimea

Russia strikes Ukraine’s port facilities after pulling out of grain deal

Harry and Meghan asked to return back to the US with the Bidens

Harry and Meghan 'asked to return to US on Air Force One with the Bidens' after Queen's funeral

Netflix app on a mobile phone

Netflix subscriber growth surges after password sharing crackdown

Emergency services gather at the scene of the explosion

Suspected underground gas explosion rips open roads in Johannesburg

Brian Molko performs with his rock band Placebo

Placebo’s Brian Molko ‘investigated’ over comments made about Italian PM

Police run towards protesters during clashes in the Kibera area of Nairobi

At least two dead after police in Kenya open fire on protesters

Superdry has closed several stores this year

Major fashion retailer to close stores in huge shake-up - is your local affected?

Donald Trump sits at the defence table with his legal team in a Manhattan court

Donald Trump’s bid to move hush money criminal case rejected by judge

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company

Video appears to show Wagner chief Prigozhin for first time since mutiny

Brigitte Bardot has suffered breathing difficulties

Brigitte Bardot suffers breathing difficulties amid scorching heat as emergency services rush to French film icon's home

Commissioner Mark Rowley is approaching his one year anniversary in the role

Met’s battle for public trust will be won by action on the streets not words in a report, writes Rory Geoghegan

Chris Pospisil

'I saw my foot in his mouth': Student's harrowing account of shark attack before rescue by friend

Lord Macpherson says there are still 'grounds for cautious optimism'.

'Grounds for cautious optimism': Surprise inflation fall is 'barely significant statistically', says ex-head of Treasury

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters throw rocks at police during clashes next to a cloud of teargas in the Kibera area of Nairobi

Kenya police open fire on activists protesting against new taxes

Coins of the Celtic Treasure on display at the local Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching, Germany

Four arrested over theft of 483 Celtic gold coins from German museum

Four of the charges against Kevin Spacey have been dropped

Four indecent assault charges against Kevin Spacey dropped

Just Stop Oil activist Daniel says he feels no ill will for his attacker

'I feel no ill will against him': Just Stop Oil activist beaten up at protest says he hopes police don't investigate
Burnt forests on mountains in Mandra, west of Athens

EU rushes firefighters to Greece as gruelling Mediterranean heatwave takes toll

Caitlin's condition will lead to onset childhood dementia, seizures, loss of motor and language skills.

Girl, 9, with ‘childhood dementia’ races to tick off bucket list as she’s diagnosed with rare neurological condition
The inflation rate has fallen more than expected

Rishi Sunak says drop in inflation rate shows government's 'plan is working'

Frankie Jules-Hough was killed on May 13 on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester

Shocking footage shows BMW driver hit 123mph on motorway moments before killing pregnant Hollyoaks actress
Microsoft Activision Blizzard

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard extend deadline to close acquisition deal

The incident caused the opponent play to have a panic attack

'New low for sportsmanship': Chinese player leaves court in tears after opponent erased ball mark on disputed line call

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Daniel Craig accused of not standing up for the Princess of Wales

Should Mr Bond stand up for royalty? Daniel Craig embroiled in etiquette row after staying seated for Kate
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, California

Harry and Meghan could be forced to 'downsize' Montecito mansion after Spotify deal collapses
The first British passports bearing the title "His Majesty" are being rolled out this week.

'A new era in history': First British passports issued in King Charles' name

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

blind traveller

Disabled caller echoes Andy Burnham's concerns as they say rail office closures make travel 'impossible' for blind people
Lewis Goodall

'Do we really want to saddle them with this?', asks Lewis Goodall as 28,000 convicted for COVID rule breaches
Tom and Energy Secretary

Blocking all new North Sea oil and gas projects is 'absurd' and puts UK at 'behest of Putin' says Energy Secretary
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we seeing a revival of Tony Blair's New Labour?

Burnham and Marr

Mayor Andy Burnham urges Labour to prioritise 'relieving child poverty' when 'resources allow'
Ex-cop claims white police officers were 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Ex-cop claims police forces are 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Lewis Goodall

'Is this Britain's last day as a humane country?', asks Lewis Goodall as Illegal Immigration Bill is finalised
Tom and Nuclear Minister

Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: It's 'remarkably reductive' to define a degree's value by financial return

Liam Kavanagh and Rupert Read, Co-Directors of the Climate Majority Project, write of how we can fight the climate crisis.

People know time’s up for a safe climate. What’s next?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit