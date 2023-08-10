Hollyoaks 'in crisis' after three top bosses 'sacked' amid slump in ratings

10 August 2023, 20:34

The filming of a scene for Hollyoaks in 2018 and a shot from the show in 2014
The filming of a scene for Hollyoaks in 2018 and a shot from the show in 2014. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Hollyoaks is believed to be in crisis after three bosses were 'sacked' due to poor ratings.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The soap has been left in turmoil after executive producer Lucy Allan, series producer Philip Dodds, and script and storyline executive Josie Day were fired, according to the Sun.

They are understood to have been called into meetings on Wednesday where they were told the news.

An email seen by the publication told cast and crew that the three bosses "decided to step down".

"The set is in chaos. Cast and crew were clearly unhappy with the way things are going. Morale never been this low," a source said.

"Ratings have plunged, storylines aren’t working and things were just toxic on set so Lime Pictures had to do something.

"Everyone knows what they’re making is unwatchable, but the three chiefs insisted on pushing their agenda.

"And blaming and sacking others when it went wrong. Actors were in open revolt."

Despite the three of them departing, it is understood that there is little chance of the soap itself being axed.

An insider added: "Channel 4 want Hollyoaks to succeed. It’s still hugely popular with youth audiences and it has such strong potential. They won’t let it go without a fight to save it."

A Hollyoaks spokeswoman was contacted by The Sun for comment.

The show used to attract around two million viewers a night but figures are believed to have now dropped to 200,000.

