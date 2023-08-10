Microphone Cardi B hurled at fan during Las Vegas concert sells for almost $100,000 on eBay after online furore

The mic sold for nearly $100,000 on the auction site. Picture: Alamy/eBay

By Jenny Medlicott

A microphone the rapper threw at a fan during a concert has been sold for almost $100,000 on eBay.

The rapper stirred up controversy after she threw a mic at a fan after they launched a drink at her during a concert in Las Vegas, Nevada two weeks ago.

Police confirmed the incident was reported as battery amid the furore of the incident, but despite the backlash, the criminal investigation was later dropped following a “thorough review” of the case.

Scott Fisher, owner of The Wave Inc, a Las Vegas-based audio hire company provided sound equipment to the beach club on the day the incident occurred.

Mr Fisher retrieved the mic after the incident and posted it on eBay in the hopes of raising some cash for charity

He said he hoped for $5,000 when he originally posted the bidding - but the auction went further than he ever could have imagined.

Eventually, the mic was sold for a whopping $99,900 after a feisty bidding war.

"I figured it would gain some attention nationally but the amount of news coverage has been staggering,” Mr Fisher said.

Read more: ‘We're all in shock’: Rapper Lil Tay, 14, and her brother die 'unexpectedly' as family pay tribute

Read more: Paloma Faith faces backlash from fans after sharing 'blasphemous' bikini in holiday snap

Mr Fisher posted the mic for auction on eBay. Picture: eBay

He said the proceeds will go to the veterans’ charity the Wounded Warrior Project, and Friendship Circle Las Vegas, where young volunteers help people with disabilities and special needs.

“It's standard procedure to mark all microphones and in-ear systems as to whom they 'go to' prior to soundcheck, to make sure the same person gets the correct items during the show,” he told CBS News.

"You could see white tape on the Cardi B mic in all the videos, and that is how we knew which mic was hers."

Mr Fisher’s original listing read: “We provided more than one microphone for this particular show and verified with the in-house crew which one was specifically used by Cardi for the show.

“It was pretty easy to identify though as her mic was marked 'main'. This is the mic that has been seen all over the country flying into the crowd after Cardi was splashed with some liquid. The mic still works as I tested it when it came back to the audio shop."