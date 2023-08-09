‘We're all in shock’: Rapper Lil Tay, 14, and her brother die 'unexpectedly' as family pay tribute

The young rapper has died 'suddenly', her family said. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Young rapper Lil Tay and her brother have died ‘unexpectedly’, her family has confirmed.

The rapper, whose real name was Claire Hope, has died after she rose to fame in 2018.

Announcing the news on Instagram on Wednesday, her family wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing.

"We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. The outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.

"During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation.

"Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."

Read more: Rapper Tory Lanez jailed for ten years after shooting Meghan Thee Stallion in 'heinous act against defenceless woman'

Read more: Robert De Niro's grandson's cause of death revealed following autopsy results

Her family announced the news of her death on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The cause of the pair’s death has not yet been disclosed and her brother’s identity remains unknown.

Lil Tay soared to fame in 2018 after sharing divisive videos online wherein she boasted about her money and used explicit language, but ultimately went on to garner over three million followers on Instagram.

The young rapper’s last post was in June 2018 when she mourned the death of her friend XXXTentacion, 20, who died after he allegedly approached two armed suspects in a possible robbery.

Fans of the young rapper have flooded social media with tributes following the news of her death.

One wrote: “That lil tay situation... Rest in peace to her”.

Another added: “Rest in peace, Lil Tay”.