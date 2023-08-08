Breaking News

Robert De Niro's grandson's cause of death revealed following autopsy results

Robert De Niro's grandson's cause of death has been confirmed. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Robert De Niro’s grandson cause of death has been revealed, the New York City Medical Examiner has confirmed.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, 19, died from a “toxic” combination of illegal drugs, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

Autopsy results revealed Leandro had fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine and cocaine in his system at the time of his death.

Leandro was found dead in New York in early July of a suspected drug overdose.

Medical examiners have ruled his death as an "accident", according to Page Six.

Police said investigators found a bag of cocaine among other drugs at the scene of his death, according to US outlets.

It comes after a woman was arrested last month in connection with the teen’s overdose, but reports have claimed she warned the 19-year-old about the fentanyl-laced pills.

His mother Drena, did not reveal her son's cause of death initially as toxicology reports had not yet been released, but she opened up on Instagram about the news of his death last month.

Responding to a question about how Rodriguez had died, the 51-year-old said: "Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.

"So for all these people still f***ing around selling and buying this s***, my son is gone for ever."

Leandro died last month in New York. Picture: Instagram

Speaking out following his grandson's death, Robert De Niro said he was "deeply distressed".

"We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone," he added. "We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

Drena, who De Niro adopted, made a heartbreaking Instagram tribute after her son's death.

"My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," she said.

"You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life.

"I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you."I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.

"You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.

"I'm so sorry my baby, I'm so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."