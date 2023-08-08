Sandra Bullock's secret struggle: Sister pays tribute to star for 'amazing' care she gave partner during ALS battle

Sandra Bullock's sister has paid tribute after the actor's partner died. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Kit Heren

Sandra Bullock's sister has spoken out after the death of her movie star sister's partner from ALS, aged just 57.

Bryan Randall died from the progressive neurodegenerative disease on Monday, three years after being diagnosed.

He and Oscar-winner Bullock had kept his illness private.

Gesine Bullock-Prado, Bullock's sister, broke her silence on Monday night to pay tribute to Mr Randall.

"I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon," the TV chef said on Instagram.

"ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan."

Announcing the news in a statement on Monday, his family said: “It is with great sadness that we share that on 5 August, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS [amyotrophic lateral sclerosis],” his family shared.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

The said that they were "immensely grateful" to the medical staff who had treated him.

The family added: "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

Randall was a model-turned photographer. The pair met in January 2015 when he photographed the birthday party of Bullock’s son.

Sandra Bullock, right, and her sister Gesine Bullock-Prado. Picture: Alamy

The pair never married but speaking in 2021, Bullock said: “I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children – three children, [Randall’s] older daughter. It’s the best thing ever."

She continued: “I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother,” she told Red Table Talk of marriage.

“I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to the ALS association.

Sandra Bullock was with Bryan Randall from 2015. Picture: Alamy

Motor neurons reach from the brain to the spinal cord and from the spinal cord to the muscles throughout the body. The progressive degeneration of the motor neurons in ALS eventually leads to their demise.

Often known as Lou Gehrig's disease, it affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Randall's family have asked for donations to be made to the ALS association the Massachusetts General Hospital in tribute.