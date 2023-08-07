Breaking News

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dies, aged 57, after 'three-year' battle with ALS

Sandra Bullock's partner, Bryan Randall, has died aged 57. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Bryan Randall, 57, the partner of Sandra Bullock has died after a 'three-year' battle with ALS, his family have announced in a statement.

Announcing the news in a statement on Monday, his family said: “It is with great sadness that we share that on 5 August, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS [amyotrophic lateral sclerosis],” his family shared.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his family added in the statement given to People magazine.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

Randall was a model-turned photographer, the pair met in January 2015 when he photographed the birthday of Bullock’s son.

The pair never married but speaking in 2021, Bullock said: “I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children – three children, [Randall’s] older daughter. It’s the best thing ever."

She continued: “I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother,” she told Red Table Talk of marriage.

“I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to the ALS association.

Motor neurons reach from the brain to the spinal cord and from the spinal cord to the muscles throughout the body. The progressive degeneration of the motor neurons in ALS eventually leads to their demise.

Often known as Loue Gehrig's disease, it affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Randall's family have asked for donations to be made to the ALS association the Massachusetts General Hospital in tribute.