Paloma Faith faces backlash from fans after sharing 'blasphemous' bikini in holiday snap

8 August 2023, 21:47

The singer's post stirred up controversy among some fans.
The singer's post stirred up controversy among some fans. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Paloma Faith has outraged fans after sharing a photo from her Majorca holiday posing in a ‘holy trinity’ bikini.

The singer, 42, shocked some fans over the weekend after she posted a snap from her holiday in Majorca of her wearing a holy trinity two-piece which has been labelled "blasphemous".

In her post, the singer celebrated her successful trip away with her two kids as a newly single mum.

Posting on Instagram, the post’s caption read: “Just got back from holidays in Mallorca where I realised I speak “survival Spanish” (not bad considering I wasn’t raised with my dad speaking to me in Spanish).

“I can single handedly do a flight with two kids alone, that I love the company of my kids but it’s easier with others around , that I am blessed in a million ways and will always be grateful.

“Everything can wait (needed to learn this), that nothing needs to be a stressful as it often becomes (stress is accumulative) and that I probably should live in a place with a warmer climate (who’s coming?)”

The photo shows the pop star wearing a baby pink bikini, with the words ‘father’ and ‘son’ imprinted on the bikini top and the ‘Holy Spirt’ on the bottoms.

But the singer was hit by a wave of backlash as her swimsuit design stirred up controversy.

One commenter said: “As a Christian I think that bikini is actually a bit offensive. Just too much”.

Another said: “Man that's blasphemous you [sic] lost my support”.

“Love you…. Dont love the word placement on your bikini, kinda tacky and disrespectful,” one added.

Faith has previously opened up about her atheism, as she once said: “'I don't believe in marriage or religion really. I just think it feels like a trap.”

Despite the backlash from some fans, others flooded the singer’s comment section with support for the single mum of two.

One wrote: “Amazing! Paloma Faith, such an inspiration to all of us. If you can do all of these amazing things!! You are a super mum!

“Thank you so much for posting this I'm a newly single mum. So inspirational. If you can do it then so can I! Thank you. You give me hope and faith. Thank you so much!”

It comes after the singer recently revealed her split from her partner of nine years, Leyman Lahcine, 36, who married in 2017.

The pair share two children, aged five and two, who she was on the Majorcan trip with.

