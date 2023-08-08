Jonnie Irwin takes son for 'last ever' ride to nursery amid TV star's terminal cancer struggle

Jonnie Irwin. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Johnnie Irwin has taken his son on a final bike ride to nursery amid his terminal cancer battle, the TV star has revealed in an emotional moment.

The A Place in the Sun star, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, shared a picture of himself with his son Rex on bikes before they head to nursery.

Mr Irwin, 49, shares Rex, 4, and his twin boys Rafa and Cormac, 3, with his wife Jessica Holmes. Rafa is also in the photo.

Mr Irwin said: "Last EVER ride to nursery with Rex. Suitably waved off by Rafa and his spade and Rex with his game face on!"

The children are not aware of his terminal diagnosis.

Fans reacted very positively to the picture, with one saying: "You are just an amazing person!" and adding: "People can learn so much from you!

"Nobody knows how our life take[s] us! But you showed something I never saw! Humility, love competition, and much more!"

Another said: "Johnnie those boys will learn so much about your strength & tenacity, memories to last them their lifetime. You're [truly] inspirational and what a Daddy you have shown them to be".

A third said: "Love you Jonny… you’re amazing… your kids will be soo proud of you…"

The star was given just six months to live when he was diagnosed in August 2020. The cancer has since spread to his brain. He publicly shared his prognosis in November.

It comes after Mr Irwin described the moment he told his wife Jessica Holmes about his terminal cancer diagnosis.

In an interview with Jessica, Jonnie explained how he is trying to stay positive as he lives with cancer.

He told Hello! magazine: “I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much.

“That was devastating. All I could do was apologise to her. I felt so responsible.”

The presenter was left in tears as he revealed how he and wife Jessica, 40, have only spoken about the reality of his prognosis on a couple of occasions, after he was left at “death’s door twice”.

“The programme is to try and remain positive. Positive for me is burying my head in the sand a bit,” he told the OneChat podcast with AIG Life.

“Jess and I don’t talk about it much and we’ve been close to death’s door a few times now. Twice at least.

“Apart from those times we’ve not really talked about it. Financially we’re slowly getting stuff in place, transferring account details and putting stuff in her name but being positive [is] such an important factor.

"I do that by not talking about it too much.”