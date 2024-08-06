Petrol bombs thrown at police in second night of violence in Belfast

6 August 2024, 08:18 | Updated: 6 August 2024, 08:20

PSNI officers dealing with disorder on Saturday
PSNI officers dealing with disorder on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Petrol bombs were thrown at police in a second night of violence across Belfast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Footage on social media showed a significant police presence in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast on Monday evening.

Around a dozen masked protesters were seen throwing petrol bombs at PSNI vehicles, with at least one police car set on fire. Several other vehicles were also left in flames.

The PSNI advised the public to avoid the Donegall Road and Sandy Row areas as it dealt with the ongoing disorder.

Read more: War of words between Starmer and Musk: Billionaire hits back after PM slams ‘civil war’ remarks

Read more: Hospital staff sent home and shops close early as disorder continues across UK cities - as more arrests made

A smaller protest had taken place on Monday evening in Belfast city centre.

The latest violence began several hours later in the same area where two businesses were attacked on Saturday.

The Northern Ireland Assembly will be recalled later this week to discuss the violent scenes that have unfolded.

Four men linked to disorder on Saturday appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The court heard that police believe that more violence linked to planned anti-immigration protests is likely in Belfast in the coming days.

A judge described scenes of disorder in the city at the weekend as "absolutely disgraceful" as he refused bail to the four men.

