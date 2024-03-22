Bianca Censori's father 'demands she and Kanye fly to Australia' to discuss extremely revealing outfits

22 March 2024, 11:15

Bianca Censori and Kanye West
Bianca Censori and Kanye West. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The father of Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is said to have demanded that she and the rapper fly home to Australia to discuss concerns about her revealing outfits.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Censori, who is an architect for West's company Yeezy, has repeatedly raised eyebrows with her bizarre clothes in recent months.

Her outfits have sparked concern for her wellbeing and the state of her relationship with West.

Censori's mother Alexandra has also voiced concerns about West's "intimidating" behaviour. Now both Censori and West have been summoned to the family home in Australia by her father Leo.

"Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react," a source told MailOnline.

Read More: Bianca Censori's 'distressed' parents worried their daughter is being 'controlled by Kanye West'

Read More: Kanye West confronts woman questioning wife Bianca Censori's 'free will' ahead of Charlie Wilson's Walk of Fame ceremony

West and Censori
West and Censori. Picture: Getty

"Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye's power or control.

"No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits."

Censori's mother flew out to the US to intervene in her daughter's behaviour, but her efforts seems not to have had much effect.

"Bianca’s father was not necessarily pleased with his wife's visit to see their daughter because he feels like she enabled Bianca to continue doing what she is doing," a source said.

"Yes, Bianca dressed provocatively while her mother was there, but it was nothing in comparison to some of the outfits she has worn prior to and since the visit."

Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Picture: Getty

Censori has made a habit of dressing in odd and revealing outfits during her relationship with West.

Recently, she risked a hefty fine after failing to wear underwear beneath a pair of stockings while out with her husband.

"Deliberate sexual display in the sight of others in a place accessible to the public gaze is punishable by one year in prison and a fine of one hundred thousand francs. [€15,000]," article 222-32 of the penal code states.

She also risked getting fined when onlookers described her as appearing 'nearly naked' as she walked through Venice last year.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori last week in Milan
Kanye West and Bianca Censori last week in Milan. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, West and Censori were banned by a Venetian boat rental company last year after the couple were accused of indecent exposure.

The couple were pictured enjoying a rental boat in the Italian city last summer, with one photo showing West's bare buttocks and another showing Censori kneeling into his lap.

Venezia Turisomo Motoscafi, who provided the boat to West and Censori, have said the couple are "no longer welcome" after the incident.

The company says the captain of the boat did not see the "obscenities" as he was looking out for traffic.

Bianca Censori at Marni RTW Fall 2024
Bianca Censori at Marni RTW Fall 2024. Picture: Getty
Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week
Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

It comes amid growing concern for Censori, with rumours that Kanye has a 'strict set of rules' which she must obey.

Sources close to Censori - an Australian architect - have suggested the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, allegedly chooses what food she eats and what clothes she is allowed to wear.

Insiders have claimed Censori has "no mind of her own" and is forced to "obey" her husband's rules, since they have "Royal" status.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lindsay Sandiford is being held on death row in an Indonesian prison

British drug-smuggling gran on death row could be spared firing squad on one condition

Three counties rejected the US-sponsored Gaza ceasefire resolution

Russia and China block US call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Luke D'Wit was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday

'He lied his way into our lives': Daughter of murdered millionaire couple says IT worker 'completely brainwashed' mother

Soldiers at the border

UN seeks £3.1bn for aid in Syria as civilians face growing humanitarian crisis

Christine Rawle (l) found guilty of murdering husband Ian Rawle (r)

Horse-whisperer likened to The Twits character guilty of murdering husband by stabbing him in the back

A woman cries

Russia attacks Ukraine’s largest hydroelectric plant amid overnight barrage

A new poll has revealed Brits aren’t staying hydrated during colder months

World Water Day: Three quarters of Brits not staying hydrated during winter months

The XL Bully has been seized by police after the child was bitten in the face

Three-year-old boy left needing surgery after being mauled by XL bully

Exclusive
Emily Thornberry has admitted she took drugs at university

Labour's Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry admits she 'smoked dope many decades ago'

Cannabis plant

German plan to liberalise cannabis rules clears final parliamentary hurdle

South China Sea incident

Chinese coast guard bids to block Philippine scientists in South China Sea

Luke D'Wit was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday

IT worker who murdered millionaire couple with fentanyl before altering their will jailed for life

Giorgia Meloni

Meloni seeks symbolic compensation over deepfake porn images

Rishi Sunak has said the St George's Cross should not be 'messed with'

'Don’t mess with the St George’s Cross': Rishi Sunak speaks out amid fury over England kit

Mine collapse

13 people trapped in collapsed Russian gold mine continue

Yoozoo HQ

Former executive given death sentence over poisoning of gaming company founder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Antony Blinken

Blinken arrives in Israel for talks amid Rafah ground offensive fears

Images of the deaths have sparked outrage

Survivors detail massacre ‘by security forces’ in Burkina Faso village

Claims were made that a Jewish child was mistreated by some nurses at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital

Hospital investigating claims 'visibly Jewish' nine-year-old child 'mistreated by Pro-Palestine nurses'
Frank Hester

Tory party donor Frank Hester's 'racist' comments about Diana Abbott to be investigated by police
United Nations-Artificial Intelligence

UN approves measure to make AI ‘safe, secure and trustworthy’

Alex Chalk said short sentences mean 'society is having to pay for Bed and Breakfasts at a cost of nearly £50,000 a year'.

'Bed and breakfast' short jail terms cost £50,000 a year per inmate and should be scrapped, Justice Secretary says
Gordon Jackson, Donald Pleasence and Richard Attenborough in the Great Escape

Executed Great Escape heroes 'may have been betrayed by English Nazi collaborators'

Nike is facing a backlash after modifying the colours of the St George's cross on the new national team kits

‘Rainbow coloured abomination’: Fury over £125 England shirt with blue and purple St George’s Cross
The vaccine could prevent many people from getting cancer

World's first lung cancer vaccine being developed at Oxford and UCL - but 'it's no substitute for quitting smoking'
Wetherspoons founder Sir Tim Martin tells LBC the price of traditional breakfasts will remain the same

Tim Martin pledges to freeze price of Wetherspoons breakfasts amid rising food costs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla, 76, jested with those around her that she had her "thunder stolen" by the suited-up toddler.

'We have a natural for the cameras': Grinning toddler in tuxedo upstages Queen Camilla on visit to Belfast bakery
Queen Camilla gives update on King Charles health during a visit to Northern Ireland

King Charles is "doing very well", Queen Camilla gives health update to well-wishers on Northern Ireland visit
Rowan Lascelles

King Charles' cousin on the run after hurling racist abuse in McDonald's and threatening to stab social worker

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit