Bianca Censori's father 'demands she and Kanye fly to Australia' to discuss extremely revealing outfits

Bianca Censori and Kanye West. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The father of Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is said to have demanded that she and the rapper fly home to Australia to discuss concerns about her revealing outfits.

Censori, who is an architect for West's company Yeezy, has repeatedly raised eyebrows with her bizarre clothes in recent months.

Her outfits have sparked concern for her wellbeing and the state of her relationship with West.

Censori's mother Alexandra has also voiced concerns about West's "intimidating" behaviour. Now both Censori and West have been summoned to the family home in Australia by her father Leo.

"Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react," a source told MailOnline.

West and Censori. Picture: Getty

"Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye's power or control.

"No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits."

Censori's mother flew out to the US to intervene in her daughter's behaviour, but her efforts seems not to have had much effect.

"Bianca’s father was not necessarily pleased with his wife's visit to see their daughter because he feels like she enabled Bianca to continue doing what she is doing," a source said.

"Yes, Bianca dressed provocatively while her mother was there, but it was nothing in comparison to some of the outfits she has worn prior to and since the visit."

Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Picture: Getty

Censori has made a habit of dressing in odd and revealing outfits during her relationship with West.

Recently, she risked a hefty fine after failing to wear underwear beneath a pair of stockings while out with her husband.

"Deliberate sexual display in the sight of others in a place accessible to the public gaze is punishable by one year in prison and a fine of one hundred thousand francs. [€15,000]," article 222-32 of the penal code states.

She also risked getting fined when onlookers described her as appearing 'nearly naked' as she walked through Venice last year.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori last week in Milan. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, West and Censori were banned by a Venetian boat rental company last year after the couple were accused of indecent exposure.

The couple were pictured enjoying a rental boat in the Italian city last summer, with one photo showing West's bare buttocks and another showing Censori kneeling into his lap.

Venezia Turisomo Motoscafi, who provided the boat to West and Censori, have said the couple are "no longer welcome" after the incident.

The company says the captain of the boat did not see the "obscenities" as he was looking out for traffic.

Bianca Censori at Marni RTW Fall 2024. Picture: Getty

Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

It comes amid growing concern for Censori, with rumours that Kanye has a 'strict set of rules' which she must obey.

Sources close to Censori - an Australian architect - have suggested the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, allegedly chooses what food she eats and what clothes she is allowed to wear.

Insiders have claimed Censori has "no mind of her own" and is forced to "obey" her husband's rules, since they have "Royal" status.