Bianca Censori's 'distressed' parents worried their daughter is being 'controlled by Kanye West'

Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Picture: Getty

By Christian Oliver and Kieran Kelly

Bianca Censori's parents are in 'distress' over their daughter's nearly naked public appearance with husband Kanye West, it has been claimed.

Censori, 29, was spotted drabbed in nothing but a transparent raincoat and knee-high black boots as she walked into an LA recording studio with West on Monday.

West, meanwhile was seen wearing a giant brown poncho, black face mask, and chunky boots.

The Australian architect's parents' concern adds to their already reported fears that their daughter is being "controlled" by West - who now goes by the stage name 'Ye'.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Picture: Getty

A source close to the parents told The Daily Mail that are "mortified" as the stunts get "worse and worse".

"Her parents are so distressed over this because they do not recognise her," the source told the publication.

"She would not be doing this unless she was being controlled."

"Bianca clearly doesn't realise that what she wore isn't only disgusting and setting a bad example, but she is also potentially breaking the law."

Kanye West has displayed some wacky clothes choices. Picture: Alamy

Ye has previously been accused of setting a strict set of rules for his wife to live by, which allegedly includes not speaking and only wearing clothes approved by the rapper.

They wed in a secret ceremony in December 2022, shortly after the rapper divorced from Kim Kardashian.