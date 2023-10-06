Kanye West 'instructs wife Bianca Censori to never speak again' as rapper sets 'strict rules for her to obey'

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were recently spotted in Venice and Milan. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Kanye West has come up with a 'strict set of rules for his wife Bianca Censori to obey' - which includes 'never speaking again'.

Sources close to Censori - an Australian architect - have suggested the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, allegedly chooses what food she eats and what clothes she is allowed to wear.

Insiders have claimed Censori has "no mind of her own" and is forced to "obey" her husband's rules, since they have "Royal" status, MailOnline reports.

"Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear," the source told the publication.

"She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.

"She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal."

Bianca Censori and her husband Kanye West. Picture: Getty

Kanye West in Milan last month. Picture: Getty

The couple have been accused of exhibiting bizarre behaviour in public in recent months, which included Censori allegedly performing oral sex on Kanye West in Venice.

The couple were pictured enjoying a rental boat in the Italian city last month, with one photo showing West's bare buttocks and another showing Censori kneeling in front of him.

Venezia Turisomo Motoscafi, who provided the boat to West and Censori, have said the couple are "no longer welcome" after the incident.

The company says the captain of the boat did not see the "obscenities" as he was looking out for traffic.