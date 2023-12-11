Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori wears most bizarre outfit yet as designer feels 'alone' in marriage

Bianca Censori reportedly feels 'alone' in her marriage to Kanye West. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Kieran Kelly

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori has worn her most bizarre outfit yet as she stepped out for an event alongside her husband.

Censori, who married the rapper - legally named Ye - around 12 months ago, has been known to sport a number of bizarre outfits, including a nude bodysuit accompanied by a cushion.

This time around, the architectural designer was seen sporting what appeared to be a stuffed animal costume.

She was seen wearing a large, furry hat, but rather than holding a cushion, this time she held a stuffed animal close to her chest.

Censori was seen posing alongside Nat Marcos and her husband Ye in a picture posted on the former's Instagram.

It comes amid reports that Censori feels 'alone' in her marriage to the American rapper, as they approach their one-year anniversary.

Bianca Censori next to Kanye West in her 'animal costume'. Picture: Instagram

Ye has allegedly come up with a 'strict set of rules for his wife to obey' - which includes 'never speaking again'.

Sources close to Censori - an Australian architect - have alleged that the rapper chooses what food she eats and what clothes she is allowed to wear.

Insiders previously claimed Censori has "no mind of her own" and is forced to "obey" her husband's rules, since they have "Royal" status, MailOnline reports.

"Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear," the source told the publication.

"She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.

"She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal."

Kanye West and Bianca Censori in Los Angeles earlier this year. Picture: Getty

The couple have been accused of exhibiting bizarre behaviour in public in recent months, which included Censori allegedly performing oral sex on Kanye West in Venice.

The couple were pictured enjoying a rental boat in the Italian city last month, with one photo showing West's bare buttocks and another showing Censori kneeling in front of him.

Venezia Turisomo Motoscafi, who provided the boat to West and Censori, have said the couple are "no longer welcome" after the incident.

The company says the captain of the boat did not see the "obscenities" as he was looking out for traffic.

If you are affected by the issues raised in this story including domestic abuse the charity Refuge is available to help