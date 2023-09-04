'He is no longer welcome': Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori banned by Venice boat company for ‘lewd’ behaviour

Kanye West and his partner Bianca Censori. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Kanye West and his rumoured wife Bianca Censori have been banned by a Venetian boat rental company after the couple were accused of indecent exposure last week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The couple were pictured enjoying a rental boat in the Italian city last week, with one photo showing West's bare buttocks and another showing Censori kneeling in front of him.

Venezia Turisomo Motoscafi, who provided the boat to West and Censori, have said the couple are "no longer welcome" after the incident.

The company says the captain of the boat did not see the "obscenities" as he was looking out for traffic.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Picture: Getty

A third person, thought to be West's bodyguard, was on board the boat.

A spokesperson told the Daily Mail Australia: "On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities.

"If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.

"In addition, there was a third person on board the taxi, who accompanied Mr. and Mrs. West, who obstructed the captain's view to the stern in any case."

Read More: Kanye West’s Twitter account reinstated after almost eight-month suspension

Read More: Chris Eubank Jr's trainer arrested at Manchester Airport after gun found in suitcase

The company continued: "We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour.

"Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company's boats," they said.

Kanye West had been married to Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

Venezia Turisomo Motoscafi has offered tours to a number of celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

West and Censori reportedly married in a private ceremony back in January following his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Their marriage isn’t legally binding as the pair haven’t filed a marriage certificate, according to showbiz site TMZ.