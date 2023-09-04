Chris Eubank Jr's trainer arrested at Manchester Airport after gun found in suitcase

Chris Eubank Jr's coach Brian McIntyre was arrested at Manchester Airport. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Chris Eubank Jr's trainer Brian McIntyre has been arrested at Manchester Airport after a gun was found in a suitcase by security.

Airport security staff scanned the baggage, which allegedly showed a weapon inside.

Armed police descended on Manchester Airport's Terminal 2 departure lounge and arrested McIntyre.

McIntyre, who was due to fly to Atlanta, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

Chris Eubank Jr (middle) and his coaches, including McIntyre (left). Picture: Getty

It came just one day after he guided Eubank Jr to victory over Liam Smith in their boxing match on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police told the Mail: "At around 10:45 am on Sunday 3 September 2023, officers were called to reports of a possible firearm being found in hold luggage by airport staff at Manchester Airport.

"After initial inspection by security staff, GMP officers attended, and the firearm was seized.

"Subsequently, a man has been arrested for possession of a firearm and remains in custody for further questioning."

Brian McIntyre. Picture: Getty

McIntyre, a former boxer himself, has extensive experience training fighters.

As well as guiding Eubank Jr to his victory over Smith, McIntryre has trained Jamel Herring, Amir Khan, and Terence Crawford.

Eubank Jr's team has declined to comment on McIntyre's arrest.