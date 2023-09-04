Man who sexually assaulted and murdered his 16-year-old sister in park jailed for at least 22 years

Connor and Amber Gibson. Picture: Police Scotland

By Emma Soteriou

A man who sexually assaulted and murdered his 16-year-old sister has been jailed for at least 22 years.

Connor Gibson, 21, was convicted of the murder and sexual assault of his sister in a "depraved" attack in November 2021.

He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years at the High Court in Livingston on Monday.

Gibson, who was 19 at the time of the attack, targeted Amber Gibson, 16, in woodland in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire.

He removed his sister's clothes, sexually assaulted her with the intention of rape, inflicted blunt force trauma to her head and body and strangled her.

She was reported missing on the evening of November 26 and her body was discovered in Cadzow Glen two days later on November 28 at 10.10am.

Stephen Corrigan, 45, who was found guilty of attempting to defeat the ends of justice and breach of the peace by intimately touching and concealing Amber's body after discovering her at some point in the following two days, instead of contacting the emergency services, was jailed for nine years.

Gibson was arrested three days after Amber's body was found, on December 1, and, the day before his arrest, posted a chilling tribute to the sister he had murdered, writing on Facebook: "Amber, you will fly high for the rest of time.

"We will all miss you. Especially me. I love you ginger midget. GBFN (goodbye for now) X."

During the 13-day trial, the court heard that evidence from forensic pathologists showed Amber had died as a result of compression of the neck.

When Gibson was convicted, the former foster family of both siblings said in a statement that Amber was "the most giving, loving, supportive and admirable person".

They said their life will "never be the same again", adding: "She kept us on our toes and had the most amazing outlook on life consider the suffering she had experienced."

The statement continued: "When they arrived at our home - Amber aged three and Connor aged five - Connor stated, 'We are safe now'.

"They were until he took her safety away."