Man arrested after cyclist and pedestrian hit by car in separate crashes die from injuries

Two were killed in the crashes. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Jenny Medlicott

A man has been arrested after a cyclist and a pedestrian were killed by the same car in separate incidents.

The car ploughed into three people in Coventry on Sunday, killing two and leaving one seriously injured.

A pedestrian, 44, and a cyclist died as a result of their injuries.

Another pedestrian who was seriously hurt is being treated but it is not believed their injuries are life-threatening.

The two pedestrians were hit on Gosford Street near the city centre and the cyclist was hit on Woodway Lane, around a 10 minute drive away, at about 8am on Sunday.

After the collisions the car then crashed into a house on Beckbury Road, Walsgrave, West Midlands police said.

The force deployed drones and its dog unit as part of search operations.

They arrested a man, 33, around an hour later in connection with the collisions.

He is currently being held in custody for questioning.

“We have now informed the families of all those involved in today's tragic incidents and our thoughts remain firmly with them at this truly devastating time,” Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, from Coventry Local Policing Area said.

Two of the collisions occurred on Gosford Street, Coventry. Picture: Google Maps

“We are still in the very early stages of our investigations and we have several scenes across Coventry which also means that some roads will be closed for a considerable time.

“We are also searching CCTV and making enquiries and would appeal to anyone who has any information that could help our investigations to contact us at their earliest opportunity.”

A spokesman for the force said in an earlier statement: “It's believed that the car has been involved in several collisions before colliding into a house on Beckbury Road, in Walsgrave.

“Two pedestrians, in separate incidents, were struck on Gosford Street followed by a collision with a cyclist on Woodway Lane.

“Officers, including the drones team and dog unit, were called to search for the suspect after a man made off from the scene.

“A man was subsequently arrested on Beckbury Road at around 9am. He is currently helping police with their enquiries.”