Kanye West confronts woman questioning wife Bianca Censori's 'free will' ahead of Charlie Wilson's Walk of Fame ceremony

Kanye West confronted a woman questioning the "free will" of his wife. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Kanye West has confronted a woman who questioned the "free will" of his wife, Bianca Censori.

The altercation happened ahead of R&B singer Charlie Wilson’s Walk of Fame ceremony in LA on Monday.

The woman, who is believed to have been a reporter from US outlet TMZ, approached him saying: "Hey Kanye, how you doing, its good to see you - people want to know, if Bianca has her free will? Some people are saying you are controlling her."

It comes amid ongoing speculation about West's relationship with Censori, with him said to have banned his wife from using social media to protect her from negative comments.

In response, the rapper, legally known as Ye, grabbed the reporter's phone and said: "Why do you feel like it’s ok? I’m a human being."

Charlie Wilson and Kanye West attend a ceremony honouring Wilson with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Picture: Alamy

He went on to say: "You think because you’re a white woman you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumbass s*** like that? Ask me about my wife, talking about if she’s got free will.

"Are you crazy? Are you insane? This is America. Have you got free will, or do you work for the devil?

"I’m a legend, do you understand that? I’m here to support Charlie Wilson, and you come ask me some dumbass s*** about my wife. That’s my wife."

At the end of the confrontation, West - who was wearing all black, including a full face mask and latex gloves - gave the woman her phone back.

Charlie Wilson giving a speech at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Picture: Alamy

West was among several music stars celebrating R&B singer Charlie Wilson as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He was honoured with a star in the category of recording on his 71st birthday, with huge crowds gathering in LA to celebrate.

The 13-time Grammy nominee was lead singer of The Gap Band for a decade, earning acclaim for hits including You Dropped A Bomb On Me and Early In The Morning.

He used his speech to thank his wife, who is his "rock, inspiration and guiding light", as well as rapper Snoop Dogg for helping him get back on his feet.