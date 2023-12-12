Bianca Censori and Kanye West have 'blazing row' after she returns from Australia

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Bianca Censori and Kanye West had a 'blazing row' after her return from Australia, as concerns continue to grow for her welfare in their marriage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Censori reportedly 'fled' to Australia in order to escape the rapper's 'controlling' ways.

Kanye - whose legal name has been changed to Ye - allegedly has a strict set of rules that Censori must follow, including on what she can eat and wear.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Picture: Getty

Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Picture: Getty

The tension between the couple reached boiling point when Censori returned from Australia, MailOnline reports.

A source close to Censori has claimed that Kanye made her wear a bizarre outfit on a recent outing in response to her wearing whatever she wanted while in Australia.

"Bianca loved being the center of attention when she returned home, and her friends thought that they got thought to her," a source told the publication.

"But this attention has changed her. For a few weeks though, she seemed to be back to herself."

Read More: Bianca Censori's parents feared daughter was 'rebound' for 'disturbing' Kanye West following Kim Kardashian split

Read More: Kanye West 'instructs wife Bianca Censori to never speak again' as rapper sets 'strict rules for her to obey'

"When she returned to Kanye for the party in Dubai, she was more herself than she’s ever been with him, but this did not sit well with him," the source continued.

"She wore what she wanted and was seen talking to people, being flirty and having a good time. This apparently caused a huge fight with them because he does not like his women to be themselves.

"He wants them to be sexy – but sexy with what he wants them to wear. The next time she is out she is naked with a stuffed animal."

Bianca Censori next to Kanye West in her stuffed 'animal costume'. Picture: Instagram

Over the weekend, Censori was seen wearing her most bizarre outfit yet as she stepped out for an event alongside her husband.

The architectural designer was seen sporting what appeared to be a stuffed animal costume.

She was seen wearing a large, furry hat, but rather than holding a cushion, this time she held a stuffed animal close to her chest.

Censori was seen posing alongside Nat Marcos and her husband Ye in a picture posted on the former's Instagram.