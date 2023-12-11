Bianca Censori's parents feared daughter was 'rebound' for 'disturbing' Kanye West following Kim Kardashian split

11 December 2023, 20:09

Bianca Censori's (left) parents feared their daughter was simply a 'rebound' for rapper Kanye West following his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian (right), it has been revealed. Credit: Getty/Alamy
Bianca Censori's (left) parents feared their daughter was simply a 'rebound' for rapper Kanye West following his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian (right), it has been revealed. Credit: Getty/Alamy. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Christian Oliver

Bianca Censori's parents feared their daughter was simply a 'rebound' for rapper Kanye West following his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, it has been revealed.

West and Censori were reported to have secretly married in December last year, a month after separating from Kardashian following an eight-year marriage.

Bianca's mother and father believed it was "suspect that he married Bianca one month after his divorce" from Kardashian, and didn't want to be his "rebound from such a high-profile marriage," a source told the Daily Mail.

The same source also told the outlet that her parents find West "slightly disturbing".

Her parents have been also been unhappy with West's anti-Semitic outbursts and are yet to have been visited by the rapper at their home in Australia.

They fear West - who now goes by the name Ye - would be denied a visa due to his antics and offensive behavour if he were to visit them, the paper reported.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Last year West made anti-Semitic comments on Twitter, now X, before claiming later that he was only taking aim at specific Jewish people who supposedly exploited him.

Continuing his outbursts, West also denied that the Holocaust ever happened.

The source said they worry about their daughter flying around the world with West as he has 'gained so many enemies due to his actions'.

However her parents still understand that their daughter is in love with the rapper and want the best for their daughter, the source continued.

It comes amid reports that Censori feels 'alone' in their marriage, as they approach their one-year anniversary over the next week.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Censori has been told by West that she must reportedly follow a 'strict set of rules' that she must 'obey', MailOnline reported.

The rapper even chooses what clothes she wears and what she eats, MailOnline's sources alleged.

Censori has "no mind of her own" and is forced to "obey" her husband's rules, since they have "Royal" status, the publication said.

The couple have been accused of exhibiting bizarre public behavior in recent months - including Censori allegedly performing oral sex on West when the couple were in out in Venice.

