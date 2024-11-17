Biden to 'allow Ukraine to use American long-range missiles inside Russia for first time'

President Biden is set to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia for the first time, reports claim. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

President Biden is set to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia for the first time, reports claim.

The New York Times and Reuters news agency are reporting the restrictions on the use of US weapons in Russian territory have been lifted by Biden.

The White House has not commented on the reports.

If confirmed, the shift would be a major change in American policy after months of pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian forces are expected to us ATACMS rockets which have a range of up to 300 kilometers in the offensive . Picture: Alamy

Reuters claims that the first attacks making use of the lifting of restrictions are expected in the coming days.

Ukrainian forces are expected to us ATACMS rockets which have a range of up to 300 kilometers in the offensive.

The reports come after Russia launched a fresh wave of attacks on Ukraine on Sunday morning, targeting civilians and critical infrastructure, killing at least eight people.

It comes just hours after President Zelenskyy warned Ukraine's European allies against negotiating with Putin, saying it would open "Pandora's box."

Taking to X on Sunday morning, Zelenskyy said 120 missiles and 90 drones were launched toward Ukraine on Sunday morning.

Ukrainian defence forces shot down 140 air targets, he said in a statement on Telegram.