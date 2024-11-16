Xi tells Biden that China is ready to work with Trump after President-Elect threatened tariffs on rival

Chinese President Xi has told Joe Biden that his country is ready to work with Donald Trump after the President-Elect threatened to impose tariffs on the rival superpower. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

China is ready to work with Donald Trump, President Xi has said in his last meeting with Joe Biden.

The two leaders met on Saturday on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit.

Xi made the comment despite Mr Trump's campaign promises to impose tariffs on Chinese goods being sold in America.

Mr Biden was expected to urge Mr Xi to dissuade North Korea from further deepening its support for Russia's war on Ukraine.

Mr Biden said he was proud of the work the nations had achieved since their last meeting, which was last year on the sidelines of the conference held in San Francisco.

"Over the past four years, China-US relations have experienced ups and downs, but with the two of us at the helm, we have also engaged in fruitful dialogues and co-operation, and generally achieved stability," Mr Biden said.

It is the last time they will meet officially; Mr Biden is leaving office and making way for Mr Trump. There is much uncertainty about what lies ahead in the US-China relationship under Mr Trump, who campaigned promising to levy 60% tariffs on Chinese imports.

Saturday's talks in Peru come just over two months before Mr Biden leaves office and makes way for Republican President-elect Mr Trump.

Mr Biden on Friday, along with South Korean President Yoon Seok Yul and Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, condemned North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's decision to send thousands of troops to help Moscow repel Ukrainian forces who have seized territory in Russia's Kursk border region.

Mr Biden called it "dangerous and destabilising co-operation."