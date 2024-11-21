Black Friday 2024: Which? reveals deals to avoid - and the best alternatives

By Emma Soteriou

Which? has revealed the Black Friday deals to avoid this year - and the best alternatives.

Flawed fridge freezers and not-so "smart" kettles are among the deals that should be avoided during this year's sales, according to the consumer champion.

It tests thousands of products every year to recommend the best and worst products for consumers.

And with Black Friday around the corner, Which? is offering its top tips to help customers avoid making unnecessary impulse buys and instead bag the best bargains.

Harry Rose, Which? Magazine Editor, said: "It can be tempting to buy on impulse in the Black Friday sales, but our list of dud deals shows why finding the time to do some research could be worth your while and save you money.

"Which? reviews are based on rigorous and independent testing and separate products that have a hefty price tag but simply don’t perform from the hidden gems that punch above their weight."

Deals to avoid this Black Friday

Fridge Freezers

At the top of Which?’s 'Don't Buy' list is the Beko CNG4601DVPS fridge freezer, which is on sale for £479.

The cooling and freezing performance was found to be inconsistent and energy efficiency was poor.

An alternative comes in the shape of the Fridgemaster MC55251DE which is on sale on AO.com for £315.

It has great chilling and freezing power and an accurate thermostat, Which? found.

Kettles

The Swan Alexa Smart Kettle SK14650BLKN (on sale for £59) fell short of the consumer champion's expectations as it boils slowly, overboils for too long and has a lack of filter.

The BoschTWK1M123GB MyMoment Delight, on sale at Amazon for around half the price (£30), is recommended as the better option.

It is not as flashy as the Swan model but boils speedily and is easy to use.

Pushchairs

Which? also suggests customers steer clear of the Kinderkraft 2 in 1 Nea pram (£349) this Black Friday, as it performed poorly in laboratory tests earlier this year and had a range of safety issues.

It instead recommends the Jane Ruler pushchair - available from Trendybaby.co.uk for £379 - which also includes the Smart carrycot. It is a lightweight all-rounder pushchair and pram.

Toasters

The Swan Nordic ST14620WHTN toaster (£49) tested poorly due to its toasting slots not being deep enough, resulting in uneven or uncooked bread.

Which? instead suggests the Argos Cookworks Illuminated toaster (£30), which is quick and pops out golden-brown toast every time.

Smartwatches

Despite being the cheaper option, the consumer champion does not recommend the Withings Scanwatch 2 42mm (£249.95) as it is unable to accurately track heart rates and lacks smart features.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm (£329) is offered as an alternative, which has accurate tracking and several smart features.

Sound bars

Which? found that the Hisense HS214 sound bar (£78.17) did not have great audio quality and lacked a proper display.

Instead, the Sony HT-S2000 (£298), which is on sale on Amazon, is recommended thanks to the adequate audio.

Vacuums

Which? recommends that consumers avoid the Tower Optimum VL100 cordless vacuum cleaner (£119) as it struggles to pick up dirt as well as dog and cat hair.

It offers the alternative of the Russell Hobbs RHHS4101 Glide Pro Plus (£105), which was considered a "solid choice" during testing.

