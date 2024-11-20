Breaking News

Inflation rises to 2.3% in October after jump in energy bills

By Emma Soteriou

Inflation increased to 2.3% in October after a jump in energy bills.

Treasury Chief Secretary Darren Jones acknowledged there was "more to do" to ease cost-of-living pressure as inflation increased to 2.3% in October from 1.7% in September.

Mr Jones said: "We know that families across Britain are still struggling with the cost of living.

"That is why the Budget last month focused on fixing the foundation of our economy so we can deliver change. "That includes boosting the national minimum wage, freezing fuel duty and protecting working people's payslips from higher taxes.

"But we know there is more to do. That is why the Government is focused on economic growth and investment so we can make every part of the country better off."

