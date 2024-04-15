‘You’re never seeing us again’: Blur’s lead singer blasts ‘disgraceful’ Coachella crowd and vows not to return again

The English rock bank performed at Coachella on Sunday. Picture: Getty

Blur's lead singer Damon Albarn has blasted the crowd his band got at Coachella as it stayed largely silent during their 13-song set at the iconic US music festival.

The British rock bank performed some of their classic songs at Coachella, including Girls & Boys, Popscene and Song 2.

They even brought Torres Martinez Cahuilla Bird Singers on stage - a group of tribal singers from the Mojave Desert, which is where the festival is held.

But the reaction from the audience was lacklustre, which was not lost on Blur members.

Blur's lead singer Damon Albarn expressed his frustration on stage. Picture: Getty

Albarn became increasingly agitated as the set went on as he tried to engage with the audience.

After asking the crowd to sing along to their 1990s hit Girls & Boys, the band were met with silence.

Frustrated, Albarn hit back: "You’re never seeing us again, so you might as well f****** sing it."

Fans quickly took to social media to blast the crowd, with one commenting: "The crowd when Blur played an Irish wedding was better than the Coachella crowd."

WHAT THE FUCK IS HAPPENING

im convinced coachella has the worst vibes and people possible. it’s fucking Blur, show some respect!!! pic.twitter.com/VO7K4mrobw — Bohdi (@from_kaos) April 15, 2024

The crowd when Blur played an Irish wedding was better than the Coachella crowd pic.twitter.com/Sy60eNQHEy — Gene McGurk (@magawk) April 14, 2024

Another fan added: "The crowd for blur at coachella was so embarrassing damon im so sorry i wasn't there"

A third said: "Most of these ppl at coachella don’t even know how lucky they are to see Blur."

Others pointed out, however, that Coachella's crowd tends to be much younger, meaning many audience members were likely born after the band's peak in the 1990s.

One user commented: "Blur “bombing” at Coachella is so funny. sorry their target audience—48+ media workers who lost their jobs and have two kids and also a dozen eggs is $9–didn’t roll out for the $7200/ticket concert. does the band still get paid?"

Another pointed out: "I can't help but think the crowd at Coachella has no idea who Blur is."