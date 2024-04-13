Kitchen Nightmare! Gordon Ramsay's £13m plush central London pub invaded by squatters

Gordon Ramsay has been given a 'Kitchen Nightmare' as squatter moved into his £13m pub in central London. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Gordon Ramsay has been given a 'Kitchen Nightmare' as squatter moved into his £13m pub in central London.

The gang of invaders slapped a legal notice of the door of the Grade-II listed building threatening those who attempt to remove them from the site.

Famed chef Gordon is said to be "seething" with the invasion at the York & Albany boozer near plush Regent's Park, London.

The invaders have taken advantage of the pub's closure while Gordon negotiates for a new lease.

To add insult to injury, Gordon's own kitchen appliances were used to barricade the brazen squatters into the posh property alongside using glue to seal the doors.

The York & Albany pub near Regent's Park, London. Squatters have taken over the Gordon Ramsay pub which is currently up for sale with a guide price of £13 million. Picture: Alamy

The gang are said to be "professional squatters" and had targeted the venue after it closed.

Gordon, 57, was due to agree a multi-million pound lease with new partners at the luxury eatery and hotel when the raiders broke in.

The TV chef has had a troubled history with the venue - after he was embroiled in a legal battle back in 2015 over the 19th century building.

A source told The Sun: “The pub was temporarily closed whilst he was finalising a new lease, and during this handover period a gang of professional squatters somehow bypassed all the security and CCTV, and got themselves in.

The gang of invaders slapped a legal notice of the door of the Grade-II listed building threatening those who attempt to remove them from the site. Picture: Alamy

The TV chef has had a troubled history with the venue - after he was embroiled in a legal battle back in 2015 over the 19th century building. Picture: Alamy

“They’ve now boarded themselves in the building and are slowly taking over the place, leaving their crap everywhere and brazenly telling locals this is now their home.

“They’ve glued tight all the locks and are cooking up a storm in the kitchen, which is especially galling for Gordon.”

The source added: “Some are crashing on sofas, but others have taken over the beautiful bedrooms. God knows the damage and filth.

“Gordon called the police on Wednesday and is trying to secure an eviction notice, but it’s proving an absolute nightmare.

“It’s increasingly hard to forcibly remove these people.

“Gordon is at the end of his tether. Not surprisingly, a few choice words have been said.”