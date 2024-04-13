Kitchen Nightmare! Gordon Ramsay's £13m plush central London pub invaded by squatters

13 April 2024, 17:54

Gordon Ramsay has been given a 'Kitchen Nightmare' as squatter moved into his £13m pub in central London.
Gordon Ramsay has been given a 'Kitchen Nightmare' as squatter moved into his £13m pub in central London. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Gordon Ramsay has been given a 'Kitchen Nightmare' as squatter moved into his £13m pub in central London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The gang of invaders slapped a legal notice of the door of the Grade-II listed building threatening those who attempt to remove them from the site.

Famed chef Gordon is said to be "seething" with the invasion at the York & Albany boozer near plush Regent's Park, London.

Read More: Gordon Ramsay faces renovation setback on £7m home as council rejects chef's bid for new security gates

Read More: 'Surprised' mayor to question police response after squatters seize oligarch's mansion

The invaders have taken advantage of the pub's closure while Gordon negotiates for a new lease.

To add insult to injury, Gordon's own kitchen appliances were used to barricade the brazen squatters into the posh property alongside using glue to seal the doors.

The York & Albany pub near Regent's Park, London. Squatters have taken over the Gordon Ramsay pub which is currently up for sale with a guide price of £13 million
The York & Albany pub near Regent's Park, London. Squatters have taken over the Gordon Ramsay pub which is currently up for sale with a guide price of £13 million. Picture: Alamy

The gang are said to be "professional squatters" and had targeted the venue after it closed.

Gordon, 57, was due to agree a multi-million pound lease with new partners at the luxury eatery and hotel when the raiders broke in.

The TV chef has had a troubled history with the venue - after he was embroiled in a legal battle back in 2015 over the 19th century building.

A source told The Sun: “The pub was temporarily closed whilst he was finalising a new lease, and during this handover period a gang of professional squatters somehow bypassed all the security and CCTV, and got themselves in.

Notice on door.
The gang of invaders slapped a legal notice of the door of the Grade-II listed building threatening those who attempt to remove them from the site. Picture: Alamy
Celebrity chef and Rangers fan Gordon Ramsay during the cinch Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Sunday April 7, 2024.
The TV chef has had a troubled history with the venue - after he was embroiled in a legal battle back in 2015 over the 19th century building. Picture: Alamy

“They’ve now boarded themselves in the building and are slowly taking over the place, leaving their crap everywhere and brazenly telling locals this is now their home.

“They’ve glued tight all the locks and are cooking up a storm in the kitchen, which is especially galling for Gordon.”

The source added: “Some are crashing on sofas, but others have taken over the beautiful bedrooms. God knows the damage and filth.

“Gordon called the police on Wednesday and is trying to secure an eviction notice, but it’s proving an absolute nightmare.

“It’s increasingly hard to forcibly remove these people.

“Gordon is at the end of his tether. Not surprisingly, a few choice words have been said.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Election 2024 Decision Notes Alaska Wyoming

Biden wins Wyoming’s caucuses as eyes turn to Alaskan democrats

Hormuz incident

Iranian forces seize container ship near Strait of Hormuz

Russia Ukraine

Ukraine military chief warns of ‘significantly’ worsening battlefield situation

Obit Schappell Twins

Oldest living conjoined twins, Lori and George Schappell, die aged 62

Turkey Cable Car

174 people rescued almost a day after fatal cable car accident in Turkey

King Charles has condemned the 'senseless attack'.

King Charles 'utterly shocked and horrified' by Sydney stabbing as royals pay tribute to victims of 'senseless attack'

Prince William and Kate have offered their thoughts to those affected by the incident.

Princess Kate shares emotional message with victims of Sydney shopping centre attack after at least six killed

Israel Palestinians

Body of boy found after disappearance sparks settler attack in West Bank

Five have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Five arrested after police find ‘human remains of young baby’ in Wigan

North Korea China

Chinese official meets North Korean leader Kim in highest-level talks for years

The Australian Prime Minister praised the officer for her 'heroism'.

‘Hero’ officer praised for her ‘bravery’ after confronting knifeman who killed six people at Sydney shopping centre

At least five people have died following an attack at the shopping centre.

At least six killed and several people including baby injured during knifeman’s rampage at Sydney shopping centre

Pakistan Violence

Search for gunmen who abducted bus passengers and killed 11 in Pakistan

Hormuz incident

Iran blamed after armed men attack ship near Strait of Hormuz

Turkey Cable Car

More than 40 still stranded a day after fatal cable car accident in Turkey

It will be the UK's third day of warmer weather.

UK to enjoy balmy 20C weather as swathes of country hit by ‘mini-heatwave’

Latest News

See more Latest News

At least five people have died following an attack at the shopping centre.

Five dead and multiple people including baby stabbed during knifeman’s rampage at Sydney shopping centre
Harry celebrated the charity polo match win with Meghan.

Sealed with a kiss: Harry and Meghan celebrate Duke’s charity polo match win in Florida after Netflix announcement
Former Ambassador Arrested

Former US ambassador jailed for serving as secret agent for Cuba

Obit Eleanor Coppola

Eleanor Coppola, matriarch of a filmmaking family, dies aged 87

H from Steps 8ft statue in Welsh hometown revealed as hoax by comedian Joe Lycett

H from Steps 8ft statue in Welsh hometown revealed as hoax by comedian Joe Lycett

Election 2024 Biden

Judge rejects bid to throw out Hunter Biden’s gun case

A view of a cable car cabin as one person died and seven people, including two children, were injured

One dead and seven injured as cable car bursts open in Turkey, sending passengers plummeting to ground
The US has implemented 'force posture changes', deploying extra military assets near Israel, as it prepares for 'real and credible' threats from Iran

US changes 'force posture' over 'real and credible' threat of Iran attacking Israel ‘within 24 to 48 hours’
Election 2024 Trump

Trump loses latest bid to delay hush money criminal trial

Obit Roberto Cavalli

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies aged 83

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William was seen smiling and applauding in the Villa Park stands in Birmingham with his eldest son.

Prince William and Prince George cheer on Aston Villa in first public outing since Kate's cancer announcement
Harry and Meghan are to be the executive producers of two new non-fiction Netflix series

Harry and Meghan to launch two new non-fiction Netflix series focusing on lifestyle and polo
Prince Harry

Major update in Prince Harry ‘drug use’ lawsuit as US visa application handed over to a judge

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit